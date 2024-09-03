Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has revealed why he almost started crying while watching Liverpool dismantle the Red Devils at Old Trafford. The Great Dane was in attendance as Arne Slot's side heaped more pressure onto Erik ten Hag with an absolute drubbing, leading boos to ring round the stadium at large points of the game.

Schmeichel could be found sitting alongside his former manager, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, throughout the encounter. Speaking after the game, the treble winner revealed why watching the contest alongside the famous Scot almost reduced him to tears as they had to witness the humiliating result.

Related Gary Neville Defends Erik ten Hag After Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool The former Red Devil had to defend the club's current manager in a debate with Jamie Carragher.

Schmeichel Describes Watching With Sir Alex As 'Sad'

The former goalkeeper admits it's tough to see what United have become

Speaking with Optus Sport after the full-time whistle, Schmeichel described watching Sir Alex see what had happened to the football club he once made great as being 'sad' to see. Speaking alongside fellow United alumni Paul Scholes and Michael Owen, the Danish icon stated:

"I've sat with Sir Alex today. It's really sad. I mean what he did for this football club everything that we enjoyed. The three of us. Everything that we enjoyed. The great times and everything. To sit with him and he's watching this. That for me is really, really sad. "He did something really extraordinary with this football club. And all of that is not there anymore. The club changed. Then, you have somebody coming in running the club. They've supported the manager, they've given him money. We've played three games, we've lost two. I don't see the difference. I could really cry because of that because I want this team to do really, really well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Schmeichel lost just 20 more games than Erik ten Hag currently has at Manchester United between 1991-1999.

Defeat condemned the Red Devils to their 25th Premier League defeat under Ten Hag from 79 matches. United subsequently find themselves 14th in the Premier League table, having picked up three points from a possible nine.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

Owen Claims INEOS Have Backed Ten Hag Too Strongly

The former United and Liverpool striker places blame at Sir Jim Ratcliffe's feet

While many have been quick to call out Ten Hag for his tactics, which appear to be no different than they were during the disastrous 2023/24 campaign, former England international Michael Owen has taken a different approach by blaming the new football operations teams at the Theatre of Dreams. Owen believes that the club have backed themselves into a corner with their support of Ten Hag over the summer: