Manchester United's former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has given his verdict on whether INEOS should be considering a change of manager after an inconsistent season under Erik ten Hag, suggesting that he doesn't see any reason to get rid of the Dutch tactician.

The Red Devils have shown signs of being a side capable of competing towards the top of the Premier League at times this campaign, but the Manchester outfit have also endured difficult runs of form throughout the season. With INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently completing a deal to acquire a 25% stake at Old Trafford, they could be looking to stamp their authority in the summer by making a change in the dugout.

Schmeichel Gives Ten Hag Verdict

United Should Stick With Dutch Manager

United recently secured a fantastic 4-3 victory over their North West rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup, cementing their place in the semi-final at Wembley. Amad Diallo struck in the final moments of extra time to give his side the win in a game where ten Hag deserves plenty of credit. The Red Devils produced a significant number of chances against one of the best sides in Europe and ultimately got the result they needed.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 66 Wins 38 Draws 8 Losses 20 Goals For 97 Goals Against 82 Manager of the Month awards 3 Correct as of 18/03/2024

Speaking after the game, former United goalkeeper Schmeichel gave his verdict on ten Hag, suggesting that INEOS should be looking to keep the manager in charge next season...

“I don’t see any reason for a change (of manager after this season). I don’t see any reason for a change in the first place. There’s a lot of other positions in the club that need changing, and you can’t do everything in one go. I was pleased with him yesterday, I have to say. Everything looked different around him. He came on the pitch in his suit and tie. He looked a different man yesterday. He looked like the manager. A strong character. Sometimes these little changes have a massive impact."

The Red Devils' recruitment over the last few years has had a major impact on the performances produced on the pitch, with certain areas of the squad neglected and ageing players signed on long-term contracts for significant amounts of money. Ratcliffe is looking to alter their transfer strategy, and the changes behind the scenes should make the club more stable, giving ten Hag the opportunity to build his project for the long term.

INEOS Undecided on Ten Hag Future

Sporting Director Could Have Major Say

With United undergoing plenty of behind-the-scenes changes at Old Trafford, ten Hag could be auditioning for the rest of the campaign to decide whether he's in charge for the 2024/2025 season. With Ratcliffe and INEOS set to bring in a new sporting director, any new appointment could have a major say on a managerial change.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS are yet to decide whether they will stick with ten Hag. After speaking to sources, the respecter reporter believes that there isn't a clear direction of where the club will be going as of yet.

