Peter Schmeichel made sure that he got revenge on Jamie Carragher after the Liverpool hero’s ‘7UP’ dig at Manchester United.

Carragher, still buzzing after Liverpool hammered United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday, had a can of the soft drink next to him while working for CBS Sports.

And the ex-Premier League defender didn’t miss his opportunity to have a cheeky dig at Schmeichel, the legendary former Man Utd goalkeeper who was working for CBS Sports as a pundit at Stamford Bridge.

"Peter, I just want to ask you... The 7th of March,” Carragher said. “These games are really cutthroat. Into March on the 7th. How important does it feel being at the Bridge?"

Schmeichel pretended that he couldn’t hear Carragher, who then said: “Well, let me ask you another question: Jude Bellingham is there tonight: he's a superstar. We feel he's going to move in the summer. What sort of price tag are we saying? You'd think it would have to start with at least with a seven and then go from there?"

He continued: “Peter, you’re going to be at AC Milan tomorrow. AC Milan v Tottenham, it’s another huge game. But how big a problem would that be if AC Milan go out the Champions League? We’re talking about the seven-time winners. I mean seven times to win the Champions League.”

And when Schmeichel mentioned Man Utd’s manager, Carragher said: “Peter, you’ve just called him Ten Hag. It’s actually seven Hag.”

Watch the video here:

Video: Schmeichel gets revenge on Carragher

Later in the evening, after Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, Schmeichel took his chance to get revenge on Carragher.

“I know you prepared and it took you a long time to come up with that,” the Dane said. “You forgot one thing, though. When it goes to seven… that’s the seven own goals that you scored. If you put that in it would have been brilliant.”

Watch that clip here:

Well played, Peter.

While it may not have been quite as strong as the initial ‘7UP’ jibe, Schmeichel still managed to make everyone inside the CBS Studio crack up laughing, including Micah Richards and even Carragher himself.

How many own goals did Jamie Carragher score?

Carragher is, of course, joint-second on the list of players with the most own goals in Premier League history.

Phil Jagielka and Martin Skrtel also scored seven own goals during their spells in England’s top division.

However, it’s former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne who currently occupies top spot with 10 Premier League own goals to his name.