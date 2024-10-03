Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, in a conversation with The Overlap cast, has suggested that Ederson is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, while he also claimed that Arsenal’s David Raya is not too far off the Brazilian in terms of talent.

Liverpool shot stopper Alisson Becker has long been courted as the undisputed best in the English top division right now, and potentially even in the world, thanks to his unrivalled ability in 1v1 situations and his imposing nature between the sticks at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Schmeichel has kept the 11th-most clean sheets in Premier League history – 128 in 310 games.

Given the experience that Schmeichel endured over the years with the Red Devils – the solitary Champions League and five Premier League winners’ medals, most notably – the goalkeeper-turned-pundit has a very good idea of what constitutes a good shot stopper – and he believes Ederson is the most superior in England.

Ederson is the Best Keeper in the Premier League, Schmeichel Claims

‘He is fantastic in terms of making big saves and 1v1 situations’

Showering the Manchester City No.1 with praise, Schmeichel claimed that, in front of his compatriot Alisson and the like, Ederson is the best in the league at the time of writing thanks to his ability to make game-defining stops and in 1 v 1 situations.

“Ederson is the best keeper in the Premier League. He is fantastic in terms of making big saves and 1v1 situations. Alisson [Becker] struggles a bit with his feet. There are a few mistakes that he would make that you don’t see from Ederson. That’s the only thing.

Ederson - Premier League Stats Appearances 256 Wins 193 Clean sheets 113 Goals conceded 196 Saves 427 Passes 7,076 Passes per match 27.64

Speaking about the talent of Aston Villa’s World Cup winner in Emiliano Martinez, the former, 121-cap Denmark international said: “Emiliano Martínez has proven Arsenal wrong for sure and is a very big personality. He is helping that team a lot. Would he be able to do the job at Manchester City, I don’t know. But he is a winner, a World Cup winner.”

Arsenal’s David Raya, who is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, was also subject to praise from the 60-year-old: “Raya’s mentality gives him that power and not a lot of keepers are doing that. What he does there, which is brilliant, is that he comes out in a period of the game where it’s fantastic and there is so many people in front of him.

“When you come out, you’re looking at the ball and someone might run into him, plus the goal is empty. I don’t like the timewasting from him, but I thought he always keeps his team in it.”

Schmeichel Claims that Raya is Almost At Ederson’s Level

‘He has eradicated all those mistakes’

Later in the conversation, Raya continued to be praised by the imposing Dane. Suggesting that the Spaniard is close to reaching the levels of Ederson, Schmeichel said: “David Raya is coming close now too. He has really impressed me.”

“Once he got established as Arsenal’s number one and that competition situation got out of the way and Aaron Ramsdale left, there was a different aura around him. He’s played well and has kept his team in a few games.

Suggesting that mistakes that Raya would have made during his maiden season at the Emirates Stadium have been completely eradicated from his game - and he is now at the top of the beautiful game, making ‘some important saves’.

“He’s made some important saves. He has also eradicated all those mistakes that he made from having to be a good footballer. Against Tottenham, he passed the ball straight out to [Cristian] Romero. All those mistakes, I haven’t seen this season.”

All statistics per Premier League - correct as of 03/10/24