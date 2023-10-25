Highlights Manchester United secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League, thanks to Harry Maguire's winning goal.

Andre Onana's last-minute penalty save preserved the lead and secured the victory for United.

Onana's save and the victory give United confidence heading into the Manchester derby against City.

Andre Onana was the hero as Manchester United grabbed a crucial 1-0 over Copenhagen in the Champions League. Having lost their opening two fixtures in Group A against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, nothing but a win was needed at Old Trafford for United on Tuesday. And they got that... just about.

The Red Devils ground out a hard-fought win thanks to Harry Maguire's 72nd minute header. The defender, who has come under immense criticism following his drop in form, has had a fantastic few days. On Saturday, he was named Man of the Match as United beat Sheffield United 2-1. And now, he's scored the winner in the Champions League to earn a very important three points against Copenhagen.

But Maguire wouldn't have been the match winner if it wasn't for Onana. In the 95th minute, Scott McTominay was penalised for a high foot on Mohamed Elyounoussi as United failed to clear a late winner. A penalty was awarded and it looked as though United's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages were in tatters. However, Jordan Larsson - son of for United loanee Hendrik Larsson - saw his effort brilliantly saved by Onana to preserve the 1-0 lead. The final whistle was blown seconds later.

VIDEO: Onana's penalty save for Man Utd vs Copenhagen

Onana has had a tough start to life at Manchester United following his £47.2m move from Inter Milan. But this save could be the catalyst to turn his career around at Old Trafford. When Onana made his save, everyone inside the stadium celebrated wildly knowing they were set to win the match. And that includes legendary United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel. The Dane was on punditry duty for TNT and was pitchside as Larsson stepped up to take his penalty. He looked nervous as he watched on but then celebrated like crazy when he saw Onana make his sensational save. Meanwhile, fellow pundits Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes could be seen in the background but didn't look anywhere near as excited as Schmeichel!

VIDEO: Peter Schmeichel's pitchside reaction to Onana's penalty save

Schmeichel called Onana 'a hero who's too modest'

After the match on CBS, Schmeichel interviewed Onana and called him 'a hero who's too modest' to which the Cameroonian replied: "I don't think so. I think the hero tonight is Harry, he scored the goal, he gave us the victory today."

He added: "For me, for the club, for the team it was important. It was an important victory for us, difficult game against a very good team. The most important thing today was to win, so I'm happy for the victory, but we have to move on."

Explaining his feelings, Onana said: "Be myself, being calm, try to deal with the pressure. Old Trafford is not easy for the opponent. I made myself bigger, and I decided to go to the left."

The win gives United the opportunity to qualify from Group A with Bayern Munich leading the way after three wins from three. But first, United's attentions will turn to the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon and Onana thinks this win will give them confidence heading into that clash.

"Not the penalty, I think the victory will give us more confidence. When you win, you get more confident. You can save how many penalties you want, but if you don't win the game, you don't feel so good. We'll be ready to face Manchester City because they're a good team, and we'll be ready for that."