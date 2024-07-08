Highlights Over 350,000 fans have signed a petition for a Spain-Germany EURO 2024 quarter-final to be replayed due to Anthony Taylor's no-penalty decision.

Germany felt they were denied a chance to progress after Taylor didn't award a penalty for a clear handball in the 23rd minute of extra-time by Marc Cucurella.

UEFA is expected to move past the controversy, focusing on Spain's semi-final match against France on Tuesday night.

Over 350,000 fans have signed an online petition calling for the EURO 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany to be replayed amid escalating tension over Anthony Taylor's decision not to award the host nation a penalty in the first-half of extra-time.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany lost the tie in the 118th-minute when Mikel Merino latched onto the end of an inch-perfect cross into the box by Dani Olmo to make the game 2-1. However, after Die Mannschaft cancelled out the latter's goal deep into regular time, they continue to feel they should have been given a better chance of progressing to the final four of the tournament.

The decisive moment after the usual ninety minutes were up came in the 23rd minute, with Jamal Musiala's attempt at goal clearly striking the hand of Marc Cucurella to deny Germany any chance of a goal. Despite passionate appeals, Taylor chose not to award a penalty, in a decision that was supported by video assistant referee Stuart Attwell. But controversy from last week has continued to spiral.

Hundreds of Thousands of Furious Fans Put Pressure on UEFA

More than 370,000 fans at the time of writing have called for a replay

More than 370,000 of the fans who felt aggrieved by the Premier League referee's decision have taken to Change.org to sign a petition in the slight hope that Germany can work their way back into the competition.

The petition's mission statement reads: "In the 106th minute, a clear handball penalty was not given when Cucurella prevented a clear goal-scoring opportunity with his arm outstretched. The referee Anthony Taylor let the game continue and for inexplicable reasons the VAR did not intervene.

"And this was just one of many wrong decisions. In the 77th minute, Niklas Füllkrug was clearly held by Nacho after a flat cross from Florian Wirtz, which caused him to fall and clearly prevented him from scoring.

"These two clearly stated wrong decisions were clearly decisive for the game and would have changed the game. Because of this, I am of the opinion that the game should be replayed. If you agree, please sign this petition and make your fellow people aware of this petition."

No Action Is Expected To Be Taken

UEFA will move past this tribulation with full focus on Spain's semi-final match against France

It somewhat goes without saying, but EURO 2024 will go on without the hosts, regardless of external controversy. With France's penalty shootout victory over Portugal earlier in that same day, it sets up a blockbuster semi-final tie between two of the favourites for the famous Henri Delaunay Trophy.

Spain last won the European Championship back in 2012 to retain their 2008 title, which bookended the 2010 World Cup zenith, too. If they are to have any hope of notching a record-breaking fourth European title, they must navigate beyond a fixture against a Les Bleus side that have featured in three of the previous four major international tournaments.

On the other side of the bracket, England face The Netherlands in Dortmund a day later on Wednesday night, leaving no time to dwell on Germany's exit as eyes naturally fall on a grandslam finish to a tournament that will inevitably bring more surprise narratives as it pivots its final few corners.