Following Jon Jones' victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last November, the demand for a huge heavyweight unification title fight between 'Bones' and the division's interim champion Tom Aspinall, was like nothing we have seen in the last few years for a fight in the UFC. Following Jones' victory, he seemed to do a u-turn on not wanting to entertain a fight against the Brit which had fans delighted as it had the potential to be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.

We are now over six months down the line from UFC 309, and although Jones didn't take an ounce of damage against Miocic, it doesn't seem like he is going to be getting back in the Octagon anytime soon and instead has been teasing that he is retired from the sport, but the UFC hasn't yet stripped him of his heavyweight title. Jones' petty activity and continous trolling on social media has made fans almost become tired of all talk of the heavyweight superfight, and they just want the division to move on as it is being held up by 'Bones.'

On the 14th of May, a petition was launched to strip Jones of the unsidputed UFC heavyweight belt, and it has taken social media by storm, with over 100,000 fans worldwide signing the petition so far.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 28/05/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Petition to Strip Jon Jones of the UFC Heavyweight Title Has Surpassed 120,000 Signatures

Fans are doing everything they can to let the UFC know they are not happy