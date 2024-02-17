Highlights Mario Gomez recalls Petr Cech's mind games during the 2012 Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, terming him a 'monster' for his saves in the penalty shootout.

Although Gomez scored on the night, Cech saved two penalties to win Chelsea the competition. The duo shared an interaction in doping control after the game.

Cech put in extensive preparation, watching 8+ hours of footage to predict Bayern's penalties during the final.

Former German talisman Mario Gomez has revealed that he felt Petr Cech – who he coined a ‘monster’ – was able to read his mind during the 2012 Champions League final penalty shoot out between Bayern Munich and Chelsea. In pursuit of their fifth Champions League triumph, the Bavarians welcomed Roberto Di Matteo and his side to the Allianz Arena in what was expected to be a high-octane contest between two of the sport’s greatest sides.

The ever-reliable Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 83rd minute – but with the Blues seemingly down and out, it took Didier Drogba’s bullet header to draw the Premier League outfit level in order to take the outing into extra time. Both sides were unable to capitalise on the added minutes in Munich and so, it was taken to penalties as Chelsea looked to clinch their first-ever Premier League title. The Blues prevailed, largely thanks to the heroics of Cech – something Gomez later hailed.

Gomez reminisces on Cech’s genius

‘That made me realise again what a great goalkeeper he is’

By winning at Europe’s top table, the west Londoners became the first London club to reign victorious and the fifth club from England to do so, too. Chelsea were missing the likes of Branislav Ivanovic, Raul Meireles, Ramires and John Terry on the night and, therefore, can thank their lucky stars that Cech, one of the greatest foreign Premier League players of all time, was between the posts.

Recalling the final – and more specifically, his spot kick - for the club's Generation Wembley documentary on Amazon Prime Video, Gomez revealed he had changed his mind on where he would aim his shot mere moments before taking the penalty and that Cech later said to him that he was aware of the 78-cap German international’s mind games.

“Then I put the ball down and look at Petr Cech, who’s standing there and he was a monster. I put the ball down, turn around, and it was clear to me, I’m going to hit into one corner, powerfully. I have to hit it powerfully, otherwise he’ll get to it. I walk back, turn around and think ‘No, he’ll save it’. On the way to the ball, I changed my mind and went for the other corner.

In the end, Gomez opted to lace his shot to Cech's left – and only just managed to narrowly slide the ball beyond his grasp. The Czech shot-stopper was on fine form during the shoot-out, denying both Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger, all while diving the correct way for all five of Bayern’s efforts from the spot.

Gomez reminisced about the sorry evening for Bayern and remembered that both he and Cech had doping control afterwards. While his opponent first came across as introverted, the now 38-year-old revealed that Cech eventually quizzed him about the penalty as he claimed that Cech was well aware of his last-minute decision change.

“The mad thing about this story is: afterwards, I have doping control. Petr Cech is sitting with me at doping control. He’s completely shy, reserved, and he eventually says to me ‘Hey, what was with the penalty?’. I look at him and say: ‘Eh?’. Then he says to me, ‘You wanted to shoot towards the other corner first. You totally confused me. I knew you were going for the other corner. He pretty much said what happened in me. That’s brutal. That made me realise again what a great goalkeeper he is, who also read the players and the players’ body language.”

It may have been doom and gloom on home turf for Gomez and the rest of his teammates – but the 230-game Stuttgart man was a key part of the Bayern side that won the following year's final, appearing as a substitute as the Bundesliga heavyweights one-upped their arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund, at Wembley.

Cech's preparation for the penalty shoot out

Hours of work were put in before the game

It wasn't by pure luck, however, as Cech ensured to put the hours in behind the scenes. The large-statured goalkeeper left no stone unturned when doing his preparation for the final and, while speaking to Copa90 in 2019, Cech revealed that his extensive research consisted of watching a total of eight hours and nine minutes of footage, which included every penalty that a Bayern player had taken over the previous five-year period.

“The video of Bayern penalties lasted two hours and 43 minutes. Every possible player shooting a penalty. The game was played in 2012, and we had every penalty of every player in the squad since 2007. We did it as a goalkeeper group. It was me, Hilario, Ross Turnbull and even Jamal Blackman. Each of us had the video so each of us went through it on our own and put marks, notes and things we thought about each of the shooters. “Then when the game was approaching, we had a meeting where we all sat together, everybody with their notes, and we compared what we had on the paper and then we watched it again."

Related How Petr Cech predicted every Bayern Munich penalty in 2012 Champions League final Petr Cech was one of Chelsea's heroes in the 2012 Champions League final - and it was all thanks to his remarkable pre-match preparation.

Many fans may not appreciate the fully-fledged effort required by goalkeepers. Cech went the extra mile in the lead-up to the contest against the perennial Bundesliga winners - and it's fair to say that it paid off. Drogba's performance and big game mentality is often showered with praise, though Cech was the worthy game-winner for the Stamford Bridge outfit on this occasion - and it just proves that he was one of the best that football has been blessed with over the years.