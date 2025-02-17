If you were to quiz 100 people who the greatest glove bearer in Premier League history is, you could bet your bottom dollar that a large chunk of that group would name Petr Cech – tall, imposing and a great shot stopper at that, he was unbeatable at times.

By virtue of plying his trade for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, the four-time Premier League champion had the pleasure of turning out at some of the beautiful game’s biggest – and thus, greatest – stadiums, such as the San Siro and Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cech holds the record for the most clean sheets (202) in Premier League history – 33 more than second-placed David James.

Cech, while on the books of Arsenal, called it quits and hung up his gloves in 2019 after an illustrious career at the top of the game – and he once shocked aficionados when naming a stadium with one of the best atmospheres that he experienced during his playing days.

Cech Spoke Glowingly of Fratton Park’s Atmosphere

'There was a drum, the fans never stopped supporting their team'

As alluded to, Cech was blessed to have walked out onto some of the Premier League's greatest stadiums, such as Anfield and Highbury, but that didn't prevent him from praising Portsmouth's ground of Fratton Park. As reported by HampshireLive, the goalkeeper-turned-hockey star said:

"Of course, you hear the atmosphere and whether the fans are loud or not, and you hear the individual shouts that stand out during a quiet moment, but it’s mainly the overall atmosphere you feel when you are on the pitch. After a while, you get to know a specific atmosphere of individual stadiums."