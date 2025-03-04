Petr Cech, best remembered for his stint at Chelsea, is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers of his star-studded generation and his throng of accolades provides further substance to that notion – but even he faced fear-striking talismen in his long, 784-game career.

Didier Drogba, Jermain Defoe and Robin van Persie are just a triumvirate from the exhaustive list of names that the four-time Premier League winner had the displeasure of keeping quiet alongside his central defenders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cech, across stints at Chelsea and Arsenal, kept the most clean sheets (207) in Premier League history.

But when he sat down with Chelsea media to talk through his best moments while on the Stamford Bridge books to his toughest ever opponent. And his answer to the latter came in the form of Manchester United and England icon Wayne Rooney.

Petr Cech Waxes Lyrical About Rooney

'He was very unpredictable and very clever'

Close

By virtue of his extensive career in the upper echelons of the beautiful game, being chosen as the opponent he was the most wary of is praise of the highest order – and Rooney’s bulldozer-like nature takes the cake. “Wayne Rooney,” the former shot stopper said.

Talking about the Englishman’s influence, Cech – commonly admired as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history – gave a pointed nod to his unpredictability, insisting that he had to remain alert at all times when facing Rooney.

Every time we played against United, I had to make sure I was aware every time he had the ball, because he was very unpredictable and very clever.

“He is a guy who can chase, who can fight, who can run, who is clever with his shot. He could score from the halfway line, he could try and chip you if you were too high,” he continued before adding: “That was a challenge I enjoyed.”

Cech, a former 124-cap Czech Republic international, had the displeasure of facing his most-feared opponent on 27 different occasions. Rooney ran out victorious 10 times while Cech enjoyed 11 wins. Six encounters ended as draws.

A proven sharpshooter alongside everything else, the bagsman-turned-manager managed to prod home 10 strikes past the imposing Czech in 27 outings, spanning between a 2004/05 League Cup semi-final to a 2017/18 Premier League match.