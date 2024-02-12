Highlights Dorde Petrovic was beaten by Jefferson Lerma's thunderbolt before Chelsea came back to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.

Petr Cech explained the two philosophies of modern goalkeeping and suggested how the Chelsea goalkeeper could have done better.

Cech, a Premier League great and record holder, provided valuable insight due to his vast experience in the game.

Former Chelsea star Petr Cech has brilliantly explained what Blues goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic could have done to save Jefferson Lerma's wonder strike for Crystal Palace.

On Monday night in the Premier League, the Eagles hosted Mauricio Pochettino's men under the lights at Selhurst Park. Just 30 minutes into the match, Palace midfielder Lerma scored an absolute rocket to open the scoring. He let fly from the edge of the box, blasting the ball into the top corner.

Cech analyses Crystal Palace screamer

Petrovic should have come off his line

It was such a pure strike, Petrovic stood no chance in the Chelsea goal – or did he? Speaking as a pundit during the halftime break for Sky Sports, Cech outlined what could have been done to potentially make the save.

He explained how Petrovic chose to stay deep on his line, but would have had more of a chance to make the save if he had stepped forward, saying:

"I talked about the two philosophies you see in modern goalkeeping. You either step up, you close the angle, you have a little bit less reaction time. Or you actually drop really deep, almost on your goalline, and you have more time to react.

"When you see Petrovic now, he drops on the goalline to create that gap between the player [Lerma] and himself, to have a little bit more to step and push.

"But I think in this moment the player cannot really shoot and place the ball around the defender because he's blocking this side of the goal. So it's more likely there will be a straight laces shot, a strong shot through that gap. So I think when you see it that way, you can actually step up and gain a yard and close the angle."

He later outlined exactly what he would have done to give himself more hope of making the save, explaining: "I personally would be higher for the laces shot from the distance. And obviously, I would have a better chance to cut the flight of the ball."

Chelsea did get themselves back into the game shortly after the break as former Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher found the back of the net to draw the score level at 1-1. Gallagher would then drive a dagger into Palace hearts as he made it 2-1 before Enzo Fernandez wrapped things up with a third.

Cech is a Premier League great

Chelsea legend now plays ice hockey

Chelsea Stats Goalkeeper Games Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Petr Cech 494 228 393 Dorde Petrovic 16 4 20 Via Transfermarkt (as of (12/02/24)

Cech is, of course, one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, so you can trust that his opinion on this particular incident is worth listening to. After all, he holds the Premier League record for the fewest appearances required to reach 100 clean sheets, having done so in 180 appearances for the Blues.

On top of that, he has the most clean sheets in Premier League history (202) and kept more clean sheets in a single season (24) than anyone else has ever managed. Beyond his punditry work, he currently keeps himself busy as a goalkeeper for Elite League ice hockey team the Belfast Giants.