Highlights Petr Cech, one of the best goalkeepers of the Premier League era, was asked to name the three best shot stoppers in football history.

The Chelsea legend included Gianluigi Buffon in his top three. The Italian goalkeeper won the World Cup with his country in 2006.

Cech also recognised the brilliance of Premier League and Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal shotstopper Petr Cech has revealed who he believes are the three greatest goalkeepers of all time. The four-time Premier League champion appeared on Monday Night Football last week ahead of Chelsea's visit to Crystal Palace. During the episode he spoke about what it was like leaving Stamford Bridge after being a member of the board since 2019.

Now, in footage released on social media, the Czech Republican has given his take on who he believe the GOAT's in between the sticks are. While he has picked three worthy candidates, there's no doubt that his selections are bound to divide opinions online.

Petr Cech's three greatest goalkeepers

Cech selected two World Cup winners and a European Championship winner

In a video posted by Sky Sports Premier League on X, the 41-year-old was asked by former rival-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher who he thought was the best goalkeepers to have ever played the game. After conceding it was a tough question, the former Champions League winner settled on Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, sweeper keeper Manuel Neuer and the Great Dane, Peter Schmeichel. Cech explained:

"That is already a tough question. Definitely I put Gigi Buffon up there. Definitely Neuer will be in there. "It's always difficult to leave so many great ones out, but Peter Schmeichel will be my choice there as well. "Yeah, probably [on whether the top three is in its exact order]. There are two World Cup winners, so maybe they just get that order."

Gianluigi Buffon

The Italian had a near three-decade career

The Italian stallion had a career like no other, making it no surprise that Cech saw fit to put him at number one. Buffon made a total of 1151 appearances for club and country in a career that spanned almost 30 years. As well as his several on-field records and awards, he smashed the record for the most expensive goalkeeper when Juventus paid close to £50m for his services in 2001.

All that eluded him was the Champions League, which he finished runner-up in on multiple occasions. He left his long-term home in Turin for PSG in order to chase that dream, however he fell short and eventually ended his career at back where it began at Parma.

Gianluigi Buffon's career statistics Appearances 1151 Clean Sheets 506 Trophies 27 Stats per Transfermarkt

Manuel Neuer

The German won the World Cup in 2014

The giant German came second in Cech's ranking, with the 2020 FIFA goalkeeper of the year having been a stalwart for Bayern Munich since his arrival in 2011 from Schalke. He has amassed 507 appearances for the club, boasting an impressive tally of 241 clean sheets.

In terms of triumphs, his resume includes one World Cup, two Champions League titles, and an astonishing 11 league titles. He has also appeared in four FIFPro World XI's during his time in Munich. Neuer's commanding presence between the posts and remarkable achievements on both the domestic and international stages put him among the most elite in the entire sport.

Manuel Neuer's career statistics Appearances 884 Clean Sheets 398 Trophies 31 Stats per Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/02/24

Peter Schmeichel

The Manchester United legend revolutionised goalkeeping in the 1990s

The Great Dane rounds off Cech's impressive list in some style. Having kept guard of Manchester United's goal throughout the 1990s, Schmeichel raised the standard for a modern day goalkeeper. Arriving from Brondby in 1991, the 6"4 monster became the final piece of the jigsaw of a Manchester United defence that also included the likes of Steve Bruce, Gary Palister and Roy Keane's favourite, Denis Irwin.

He won five league titles for the Red Devils, 3 FA Cups and the Champions League. He also picked up the 1992 European Championships, despite the fact that Denmark didn't initially qualify for the tournament.

Peter Schemichel's career statistics Appearances 582 Clean Sheets 284 Trophies 25 Stats per Transfermarkt