His extended media portfolio includes appearances on ManningCast, Inside the NFL, and his own weekly YouTube show.

Belichick's strong start in broadcasting may signal a potential new career as a T.V. personality.

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, though following his messy break-up with the New England Patriots , his legacy on the sidelines may have abruptly reached its final chapter.

Though his tenure ended unceremoniously as the Patriots finished last in the AFC East in 2023, his run of success is unparalleled in the modern era of football, as Belichick has 17 division titles and nine Super Bowl appearances on his resume after 24 wildly successful seasons in the northeast.

While Belichick waits out the potential opportunity to coach another team, he has a number of broadcasting deals lined up for next season. And, thanks to a new report from Ari Meirov, we know that Belichick will be showcasing his talents for ESPN all throughout the year.

Belichick's role as a recurring guest on the "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football was announced earlier this offseason, though he's evidently doubling down on his new career as an analyst with his new show alongside Peyton on ESPN.

The studio show, titled The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, will debut September 6 on ESPN+. There will be 11 editions of the show this season, on the Friday before each of the 11 ManningCast presentations on MNF this season, according to Mike Florio.

Belichick's Media Portfolio Is Getting Large

The 72-year-old may never return to the sideline if his television deals keep piling up

In his coaching days, Belichick garnered a reputation as something resembling an emperor while in New England. While that may have been tenable while he was leading the greatest modern dynasty in football, it's no longer an attractive quality after the Patriots have gone 29-38 in the four seasons since Tom Brady left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick's record with Tom Brady as his quarterback was 219-64 (including playoffs). Without Tom Brady, his record sits below .500, at 85-102.

His harsh and authoritarian personality may have rubbed some people the wrong way in the Patriots' building, but he's shown plenty capable of being an attractive personality on television already.

He was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show's "Draft Night Spectacular" back in April, and he's been a recurring guest on the main show since stepping down as head coach too.

Belichick already joined Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, earlier in the offseason. In addition, Underdog Sports announced a partnership with Belichick last month which will feature the six-time Super Bowl champion coach hosting and co-producing a weekly YouTube show that'll break down film and situations for fans connected to sports betting and daily fantasy.

On top of all of that, he'll also appear on the widely popular Inside the NFL show. Belichick is no stranger to NFL Films productions, either, as he participated in a 2019 hit series that highlighted the league's 100 greatest players of all time. His work on that panel also led to him being nominated for a Sports Emmy for Most Outstanding Studio Analyst.

Belichick's Confirmed Media Roles Show Name Role Channel/Production Company The Breakdown Host/Analyst ESPN The Pat McAfee Show Guest ESPN ManningCast on MNF Guest/Analyst ESPN Coach With Bill Belichick Host/Producer Underdog Fantasy Inside the NFL Studio Analyst The CW Let's Go! Podcast Co-Host SiriusXM

It's possible that Belichick is using his sabbatical from coaching as a means of keeping his name in the minds of fans and coaches while he showcases his true talents and passion as an analyst of game film and the league's top stars. However, he may find some enjoyment in his work in the media this season, which could lead to a second career as a T.V. personality.

Though his legacy as a coach is secure, his story in the entertainment world is just getting started.

