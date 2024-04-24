Highlights The Denver Broncos are interested in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy impressed Peyton Manning, who could fit in with Denver if he falls to No. 12 in the NFL Draft.

McCarthy may need development and a strong supporting cast to excel in the NFL, which Denver is lacking.

The quarterback scuttlebutt lacks confidence heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but at least one great knows something. On 104.3 The Fan’s Stokley and Josh, Peyton Manning laid out the connection between the Denver Broncos and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy:

I know Denver is very interested in him and it sounded like a place he’d love to come to but it’s a little bit out of his control.

With the musical chairs beat ramping up, rumors are flying of prospects like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix shooting up draft boards. Here’s what else the former Bronco great said about McCarthy’s fit in Denver.

Related Why Zach Wilson Should Be the Broncos' QB1 in 2024 The Denver Broncos traded for 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and here's why he should be their starting quarterback in 2024.

Peyton Manning ‘Impressed’ by McCarthy

Could McCarthy fall to Denver at No. 12?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the hit rate on QB prospects hovering around 50%, no one really knows anything. Nevertheless, making an impression on an all-time great can’t hurt. Manning shared an amusing story of getting ghosted by McCarthy during his radio hit:

“I texted him the day after the national championship, I never met him but we invited him to our football camp and (Jim) Harbaugh wouldn’t let him miss a workout so he didn’t get to go. So I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, man, congratulations, wish you the best of luck in your next chapter. I guess he thought it was a prank, he never called me back so I texted him Monday from the same number. And he’s like, ‘Oh, it really is you, Yeah, I thought that somebody was pranking me.’ And so I just kind of wished him luck and he asked me some questions. So he called me back and he was impressive to talk to.”

Call screening judgment aside, McCarthy profiles like a QB who Sean Peyton could mold into a Brock Purdy-esque game manager. The problem is Denver lacks any of the elite players surrounding the San Francisco 49ers' playcaller.

J.J. McCarthy Career Starts Season Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 516 5 2 57.6% 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6% 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3%

Drafting the Michigan product looks like a bet on his tools rather than his tape. Maybe McCarthy becomes an above-average quarterback, but it will take development and a solid supporting cast to get there. Time to grow or any sort of supporting cast appears noticeably absent in Denver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

If he falls to them at No. 12, there’s almost no question they’ll take him. However, if any QB-starved teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, or New York Giants (?) make a move for him early, it would be borderline irresponsible for Denver to swap future assets for McCarthy.

Source: 104.3 The Fan’s Stokley and Josh

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.