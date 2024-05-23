Highlights Manning hopes for his rookie interception record to be broken, but not by Bo Nix.

Manning advises Nix that experience is the best teacher for rookie quarterbacks.

Nix was drafted by the Broncos as the No. 12 pick after outstanding college performances.

Peyton Manning was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. That season, he threw 28 interceptions, which remains the all-time single-season rookie record.

He isn't shy about saying he wants that one off his resume, but he said he doesn't want it to go away if it means new Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix breaks it (via. Andrew Mason of Denver Sports):

I mean, if any one of these rookies wanted to break my interception record, I'd be for it. I don't want Bo (Nix) to break it, but I'd like to get that one off my resume. You'd think with 17 games that they would be able to do it, right? It's 28. Shouldn't be that hard. But anyway, I'm over it.

Of course, after 13 years with the Colts, Manning went on to play for the Broncos, where he rejuvenated his career with an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl win, hence why he doesn't want to see Nix break it.

Manning Offers Nix Some Advice

Bo Nix was drafted No. 12 overall by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft

(Doug Pensinger / Getty Images)

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in this past year's draft, enters the NFL after five seasons of college football, including three at Auburn and two with Oregon. During his time in college, he was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pac-12, and the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Bo Nixs' College Stats Year Team Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs 2019 AUB 2542 16 6 2020 AUB 2415 12 7 2021 AUB 2294 11 3 2022 ORE 3593 29 7 2023 ORE 4508 45 3

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his final season at Oregon, Nix completed 77.4% of his passes on 470 attempts, which led the nation. Nix's 61 career starts at QB are also an NCAA record.

Before Manning went into his interception record and his hopes that someone would break it, he offered up some advice for Nix.

What words of wisdom did one of the greatest QBs in NFL history as well as one of its funniest characters have for one of the most experienced college starting quarterbacks of all-time? Manning knows a few things because he's seen a few things:

Experience is your best teacher. There's lots of philosophies and debates on whether you sit a rookie or you play 'em right away. Obviously, Patrick Mahomes sat for a year, and he's been to an AFC Championship every year since. I'm not sure if he would've played as a rookie, I think if he played as a rookie he would've had the same success. I played as a rookie, it was not a fun year, it's well-documented, how many interceptions that I threw... Look, they're gonna play the best quarterback. There's no question, any quarterback would tell you, being out there on the field, you learn more things than you do sitting on the sideline. So when that happens for Bo, and these quarterbacks, I do think experience is your best teacher. It's a marathon, it's not a sprint. I mean, I went 3-13 my rookie year, and didn't play very well. We went 13-3 the next year. There's no way that would've happen had I not played, and gone through those struggles, and thrown those interceptions, and figuring out 'Hey, I can't do that anymore, these guys are faster.' You sort of file it all away.

The elder Manning wasn't just speaking from his own experience, but from that of his younger brother, two-time Super Bowl champ with the New York Giants, Eli Manning:

You know Eli played six games his rookie year, and he said what he learned in the six that he played was night and day compared to the 10 that he sat, so we'll see how it shakes out.

As Manning mentioned, there's a lot of discourse as to what the right strategy is for a rookie quarterback, but as he alluded to, every situation is different, so Nix will be ready when he's ready. That said, Manning might know what he's talking about after playing in 266 games and throwing for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns on his way to Canton.

Source: Andrew Mason

