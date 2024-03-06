Highlights Peyton Manning is recruiting Belichick to join his company, Omaha Productions.

Belichick has TV job offers from CBS and NBC.

Belichick could partner with Nick Saban for a show in the same vein as the Manningcast.

Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning competed against one another for several seasons, but just because they were once bitter rivals doesn't mean things have to stay that way.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Manning is recruiting the former New England Patriots coach to join his company, Omaha Productions.

Manning's company has produced the successful Manningcast show, where he and his brother, Eli Manning, run a counter show to the Monday Night broadcast featuring special guests. Omaha Productions has partnerships with other stars like former WNBA star Sue Bird and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz as well.

An interesting idea that has been floated would pair Belichick with Nick Saban, another legend who stepped down from Alabama after the 2023 season. Saban recently signed with ESPN, which works closely with Manning's Omaha Productions.

Related 15 best quarterbacks in NFL history, ranked Patrick Mahomes isn't yet the best quarterback in NFL history, but he's rapidly climbing the list. Check out GIVEMESPORT's top 15 QBs.

There is plenty of competition for Belichick's services

One of Manning's reported ideas would have Belichick team with Nick Saban

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Once he separated from the Patriots, networks realized that Bill Belichick could be available for television gigs. And after the legendary coach didn't take another job during this coaching cycle, it became clear that he could look into working with the media, at least during the 2024 season.

Per Marchand's report, CBS and NBC have already contacted Belichick about jobs on their stations. The former New England Patriots coach is also noted not to be looking to work on a Sunday morning show like former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and Bill Cowher.

A Manningcast-type show is expected to be presented to Belichick, and Nick Saban could be his foil, as the two have been longtime friends ever since the early 1990s, when Saban served as Belichick's defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1994.

Belichick could still return to coaching in 2025

He can be more selective about which job he takes next season

The parting between Belichick and the Patriots was abrupt, and teams with coaching openings might not have been prepared to court him properly. The coach did have multiple interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but the team ended up hiring Raheem Morris.

There is precedent for top-level coaches to take a year off after leaving a long-term job. After departing from the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton didn't coach during the 2022 season before taking the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2023. Belichick could also take the year to analyze exactly what the perfect situation for his return to the sideline would be—though many would say that strategy didn't work out too well for Payton.

Most Regular Season NFL Coaching Wins Ever Coach Wins Don Shula 328 George Halas 318 Bill Belichick 302 Andy Reid 258 Tom Landry 250

Belichick holds several important coaching records, but there is one that he could still chase: the all-time wins record. Currently, the coaching legend is 16 wins behind George Halas and 26 wins behind Don Shula. It would conceivably take Belichick 3–5 years to break the record, and, at 72 years old, that is still a possibility for him, if a shrinking one.

Source: Andrew Marchand

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted