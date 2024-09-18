Players could start refusing to play for England and prioritise playing for their club instead, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association has warned.

Talk of footballers striking has been sparked by the commencement of the new Champions League format, which sees an expansion in the number of matches in the competition. Subsequent comments made by Rodri on the issue of fixture congestion has led to further conjecture, with the Manchester City midfielder claiming that players are 'close' to taking affirmative action and refusing to play in certain games.

Rodri played 63 matches last season, finishing the campaign with the Euro 2024 final in Germany in July, and has since been rested by City boss Pep Guardiola. Including internationals, the Sky Blue players could play a maximum of 85 games this time around, prompting the PFA's chief executive, Maheta Molango, to claim that players could soon forgo the opportunity to play for their national teams to ease the burden on themselves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri played 5,275 minutes for club and country in 2023/24.

Related UEFA Warn England They Could Face Euro 2028 Ban England could be banned from Euro 2028 - a tournament they're hosting - after receiving a firm warning from UEFA.

Players Could Start Refusing to Play for England

The schedule is getting more congested

The issue of increased fixture congestion continues to circulate, with Rodri echoing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's concerns over the new Champions League format this week. The new version of the prodigious competition sees teams play an additional two games in the formerly 'group stage', now dubbed the 'league phase', with an additional knockout play-off round also being brought in.

This, combined with the new Club World Cup tournament being introduced next summer and the expansion of the international World Cup from 2026, is threatening the physical abilities of players to keep producing consistently at the highest level.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the PFA's chief executive, Molango, warned footballing authorities that as a result of this workload, players may start refusing to play for England and their other respective national teams:

"We've been very clear that we want to give priority to our domestic competitions. This is the bread and butter of our players, so I don't think that the issue is here domestically. "I think the problem is more in terms of international competition, especially the national team competitions, for example, or this new format of World Cup that happens in the summer. So, I don't think that the focus is forcibly on domestic competitions. The focus is more on international ones and I think we need to define now what this may look like."

England Would Be Hit Hard By Strikes

The national team is eyeing success at future tournaments

With Gareth Southgate's England coming so close to winning major silverware on a few occasions, the next iteration of the Three Lions will be looking to go one further and secure an elusive trophy. However, the threat of losing key players as they look to protect themselves for club football could seriously hinder these ambitions.

Time for Lee Carsley, or whoever else is to take England forward, to work with his players and allow them to gel cohesively is already limited, so squad members reducing this time further by avoiding international duty in the designated breaks will certainly not be positive news for those looking to maximise the Three Lions' success.