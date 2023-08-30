Highlights The PFA Team of the Year for the 22/23 season is impressive, with players like Erling Haaland, Buakyo Saka, and Harry Kane, but there are other deserving players who missed out.

Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope was instrumental in their success last season, and his absence in the team is unfortunate.

Players like Gabriel, Salah, and Rashford all had exceptional seasons and deserved a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

The PFA Team of the Year has been announced for the 22/23 season and it's a pretty damn good one. With the likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane making up the strong XI, there's not much to really argue about, but we're going to do it anyway.

You see, while everyone in the team is more than deserving of their spots, there are plenty of other names in the Premier League who have been extremely unfortunate to miss out on a spot following their incredible performances last year. Whether it's due to shoddy decision-making, or just unfortunate circumstances surrounding the position they occupy, these guys are extremely unlucky not to have made it into the team.

With that said, here's an XI of Premier League players who are unlucky not to have made the PFA Team of the Year

GK: Nick Pope

Considering Newcastle United's success last season and Pope's role in all of it, the Magpies' keeper is extremely unlucky not to have been included in the PFA Team of the Year.

Eddie Howe's side exceeded expectations and finished in the top four, sealing a return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades, and it was largely down to their exceptional defence. Newcastle finished the season tied with champions Manchester City for the best defence in the league, conceding just 33 league goals all season.

Pope was instrumental in this too, with his arrival from Burnley last summer providing a huge upgrade in between the sticks for the side, and he looked exceptional all year long.

RB: Kyle Walker

While his influence in the City side has gone slightly under the radar in recent years, Walker had another solid season last year and will feel hard done by with his absence in the XI.

Completing the treble, Pep Guardiola's side were in blistering form all year long and the full-back played a major role in that. Whether it was driving forward or defensively, he was at his best again and wouldn't have looked out of place in the PFA Team of the Year.

CB: Gabriel

While William Saliba has gained a lot of attention for his performances last year, Gabriel was also pretty damn impressive and is just as deserving as his teammate for a spot in the team.

The centre-back was solid at the back for the Gunners and was ever-present in the league, appearing in all 38 games as they pushed City to the very end in a surprising title challenge. His consistency was significant for Arsenal and he's unfortunate not to have been recognised for his performances.

CB: Sven Botman

It's actually surprising that Newcastle only have one defender included in the PFA Team of the Year considering how impressive they looked at the back last season, and it's pretty absurd that Botman missed out considering the impact he had on the Magpies following his arrival last summer.

The former Lille man transformed the club's defence last season and the results were undeniable. The 23-year-old played in all but two league games last season, and it's hard to imagine Newcastle would have achieved as much as they did without him.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko's move to Arsenal had a significant role in the club's title challenge last season, so it's surprising to see him miss out on the PFA Team of the Year. The former City man was a massive addition to the Gunners' back line last year and there's a strong argument to be made that he deserved a spot in the team for his impact at the club.

CDM: Casemiro

Casemiro's move to Manchester United last year was a massive signing for the club. The former Real Madrid man was considered one of the very best defensive midfielders in the world and adding him to the Red Devils' lineup was a major upgrade.

Erik ten Hag's first season in charge saw the club return to the Champions League and finish third in the league, far surpassing expectations that surrounded the squad heading into the campaign and Casemiro played a major role in that. The Brazilian was fantastic all year long and was a unit just in front of the defence for United.

While his performances more than earned him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year, he's unfortunate that the midfield section of the team was incredibly stacked with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Martin Odegaard.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan

Just for his influence towards the end of the campaign, and the role he played in helping City get over the line and secure the historic treble is enough to merit a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for Gundogan.

After several seasons at the Etihad, the tail end of last year saw him reach heights he'd never touched before, and he was vital for the club when it mattered most. The goals he scored in the final matches of the campaign were monumental and the role he played in the club's greatest ever triumphs will never be forgotten.

CM: Granit Xhaka

Xhaka's Arsenal comeback is something no one saw coming, but it was magnificent to watch unfold. The midfielder's career at the Emirates looked all but doomed a couple of years ago, with fans of the club turning on him, losing the captain's armband and just a general sense of animosity surrounding him.

The last couple of years, though, saw him turn things around in a major way, and he was fantastic last season for the Gunners. While he departed the club in the summer, it's nice that he got to leave on a much higher note than it previously looked like he would and a spot in the PFA Team of the Year on his way out would have been the perfect end to his tenure in London.

RW: Mohamed Salah

In what was considered a down year for Salah, the Egyptian was still far better than almost every other forward in England, and he was more than deserving of a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Liverpool man struggled in comparison to the heights he had previously hit, but he still managed to score 19 goals and create 12 assists in the league. It's a testament to how incredible he continues to be for Jurgen Klopp's side and his stats would be more than enough for most players to earn a spot in the team.

Unfortunately, it didn't bag him a place.

ST: Ivan Toney

Considering his lengthy ban this year likely rules out any chance of Toney getting into the PFA Team of the Year this season, he's especially unlucky not to have made it into the team last year.

The striker's 20 league goals last season would have been enough to seal a place in the XI for him in almost any other year, he's just incredibly unfortunate that Haaland and Kane were both scintillating in front of goal.

The pair were undeniable last year, with the City man breaking the Premier League goal-scoring record for most goals in a season, while former Spurs star Kane notched 30 goals himself. The duo had two of the finest seasons in front of goal we've ever seen in the top flight, so Toney is just unlucky to have been playing during this period of dominance from the two.

LW: Marcus Rashford

If anyone in this team should feel hard done by, it's certainly Rashford. The United man was in career-best form last season and was lightning in front of goal for the Red Devils.

With 22 goal contributions in the league and 41 in all competitions, he was as good as he's ever been and bounced back massively following a period of disappointing form for the Englishman.

With United struggling in front of goal last season, Rashford was a standout performer for the side and was largely responsible for their third-placed finish and return to the Champions League. Whenever Ten Hag's side needed something special, it seemed as though the 25-year-old was always on hand to save the day.

His performances saw Rashford emerge as one of the best forwards in the Premier League once again, so the decision to leave him out of the PFA Team of the Year was a surprising one.

This whole team feels deserving of a spot in the PFA Team of the Year and can feel incredibly unlucky to have missed out, but it's important to remember just how good the players in the side actually were last year and there's not a single player in the team that feels out of place.

It just goes to show how deep the Premier League is that there are over 20 players who feel deserving of a spot in the top flight's best team of the year. There are few leagues in the world that can boast that claim.