Chelsea's rampant transfer activity this summer may have consequences, with their inflated squad meaning several outcasted players have formed a 'bomb squad', a practice the Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) want to put a stop to, according to the Daily Mail.

Owner Todd Boehly has seemingly deployed an approach of hoarding young and talented players, with the Blues adding another 12 new members to their roster throughout this transfer window. The likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pedro Neto and João Félix have arrived at Stamford Bridge as marquee acquisitions, while several other promising players have also been signed.

The West London outfit now have over 40 players in their squad, and have subsequently exiled up to 13 of these players, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell training in a separate group. The PFA have reportedly contacted several of these ostracised professionals, offering assistance, with the Mail suggesting that legal action is being considered by one player, with the PFA's general counsel James King questioning whether a 'bomb squad' breaches employment law.

In an extensive report from the Daily Mail, the outlet have claimed a group consisting of Sterling, Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Angelo, Lucas Bergstrom, Deivid Washington, Tino Anjorin, Alex Matos and Harvey Vale have all be training separately to Enzo Maresca's ensemble, and that several of these unwanted players have been contacted by the PFA over what is deemed 'unacceptable behaviour' by Chelsea.

The Premier League side are understood to argue that they have approached this situation in an 'appropriate manner', claiming that the group of exiles training separately has meant that they can focus on finding an exit route and that they don't live in false hope of featuring for them this season. However, the PFA argue that ostracising employees in such a manner could be breaching certain employment laws in the United Kingdom.

Lawyers are said to have contacted a certain player in this 'bomb squad', interested in exploring these various legal implications. FIFA have updated their regulations on the 'status and transfer of players', warning clubs against enacting 'abusive conduct', but the PFA feel this regulation change hasn't seen a reduction in the exiling practice across the footballing pyramid.

Not a Good Look For Chelsea

Boehly has already been scrutinised for his approach

While, as the report states, Chelsea aren't the only team said to be guilty of this practice, it's certainly not a good look for Boehly and the club. The American owner has already been scrutinised for his approach to the window as a footballing strategy, but allegations of 'abusive conduct' definitely don't reflect well on the way he operates his football institution.

Not only will such reports attract negative media attention, it also may deter future transfer targets from agreeing to a switch to West London. In the meantime, the Blues are desperately attempting to offload the entirety of this 'bomb squad', with Sterling having been offered to Arsenal, and Chilwell offered to Manchester United.