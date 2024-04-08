Highlights Cole Palmer of Chelsea is a front-runner for the PFA Young Player of the Year award after registering 16 goals and 9 assists.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is a strong contender and is aiming to repeat his 2022/23 win.

Three young Manchester United players could be in the running for the prize, as Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund have all excelled this season.

As the 2023/24 season approaches its close, speculation is mounting over who might be in line to pick up individual awards before the end of the current term. Several established Premier League stars are in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, but many young players could also have a shot at the Young Player of the Year prize.

Numerous prodigies have enjoyed years to remember, impacting their side's fortunes as they each aim to achieve their individual objectives. Some have certainly dazzled more than others, and their efforts could be recognised if they collect the prestigious honour.

Bukayo Saka, having won the trophy in 2022/23, is seeking to once again claim the title and become a two-time winner, a feat accomplished by the likes of Phil Foden and Wayne Rooney. But he faces stiff competition due to other youngsters excelling. So, with award season in our sights, GIVEMESPORT have predicted the winner and ranked the ten favourites for the trophy.

Ranking factors

When making our rankings, we've considered several variables. These include:

How important a player has been to a team's performances

Goals

Assists

Clean sheets (if a defensive player)

Team performance overall

Players must have been 21 or younger before the 2023/24 season began to be considered.

PFA Young Player of the Year Power Rankings Rank Player Club 1. Cole Palmer Chelsea 2. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 3. Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 4. Destiny Udogie Tottenham 5. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 6. Harvey Elliott Liverpool 7. Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United 8. Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 9. Conor Bradley Liverpool 10. Lewis Miley Newcastle

1 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Cole Palmer Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 27 Wins 11 Goals 16 Assists 9

While Chelsea have struggled in 2023/24 and are at risk of finishing in mid-table once again, Mauricio Pochettino's squad would be in a much worse position were it not for Cole Palmer. Sixteen goals and nine assists in the English top flight is incredibly impressive, and the former Man City ace has required little time to get used to his new surroundings in west London.

The 21-year-old is arguably the Blues' most important player right now, simply because of how effective he has been going forward. While the team has performed well below par this term, there is arguably no player on this list as important to their club as Palmer. For that reason, he has to be the front-runner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palmer's 25 goal-contributions in England's top division for Chelsea means that he becomes only the fifth player to record 20+ Premier League goal involvementd in his debut season for the Blues: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 32 (2000/01)

Eden Hazard - 20 (2012/13)

Cesc Fabregas - 21 (2014/15)

Diego Costa - 23 (2014/15)

Cole Palmer - 25* (2023/24)

2 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 29 Wins 20 Goals 14 Assists 8

Having come so close to leading Arsenal to Premier League glory last term, Bukayo Saka has been at the forefront of their title charge once again in 2023/24. The 22-year-old has continued to develop into one of the Premier League's best wingers under Mikel Arteta's guidance, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists to date.

The 2022/23 winner of the award has an excellent case for capturing the honour for a second consecutive year, as Arsenal are back in the title race once again and in a great position to end their 20-year title drought. Palmer's individual brilliance puts him above the Gunners' starboy, but if Saka earns the north London side the Premier League trophy, it will be hard to deny him.

3 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 29 Wins 13 Goals 7 Assists 3

The two favourites for the award feel set in stone, but there could be a few outside shouts depending on performances from now until the end of the season. Chief among those is Alejandro Garnacho, who has used 2023/24 to establish himself as a mainstay in Manchester United's first team.

The Argentine has produced several memorable moments this term, including his outrageous goal against Everton, one of the best overhead kicks of all time. He hasn't been as consistent as either Saka or Palmer, and has just seven goals and three assists in the division to his name. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old's all-round play has been exceptional, and if he can help United make a late push for Champions League qualification, then he might have a shot at the prize.

4 Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur

Destiny Udogie Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 27 Wins 16 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 36

There weren't many people who tipped Tottenham for success this season after the north London club lost Harry Kane, but Ange Postecoglou has done an excellent job in his debut campaign in the Lilywhites' dugout. Several players have shown their quality this season, including Destiny Udogie.

A relative unknown at the beginning of the campaign, his ability going forward and defensive awareness has helped Spurs in all areas of the pitch. Two goals and three assists is impressive, but just two clean sheets hurts him here from a statistical standpoint. Despite that, he is still considered the second-best left-back playing in the Premier League today - an impressive achievement considering it's his debut campaign in England.

5 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 17 Wins 7 Goals 2 Assists 0

There will certainly be people who believe that Mainoo shouldn't be this high in the list, especially as his rise to stardom has only taken place in recent months. But what the 18-year-old has shown thus far is nothing short of sensational, and individual brilliance catapults him up the rankings, despite the fact he's only made 17 appearances this season.

Be it scoring important goals against Wolves and recently against United's arch-rivals Liverpool, or acting as a level head in what has been an erratic team at points this season, Mainoo looks so much more mature than he should be. Already capped for the England senior team too, it only seems like a matter of time until he eventually collects the PFA trophy.

6 Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

Harvey Elliott Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 27 Wins 18 Goals 2 Assists 2

Having fallen way below expectations in 2022/23, Liverpool have bounced back superbly in the current term. Mohamed Salah is firing on all cylinders, new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have settled, and several other players have been crucial to them getting back in the title picture.

One man who certainly deserves recognition for his performances in 2023/24 is Harvey Elliott. Still only 21-years-old, the midfielder has shown plenty of promise under Jurgen Klopp, who has said that he will be "super influential" for Liverpool as he continues to develop. Only starting six games limits how high he can rank here, as it shows he's perhaps not as influential to the Reds' success this year as some other players in this list. But the future is certainly bright for the London-born prodigy.

7 Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 23 Wins 11 Goals 7 Assists 2

After a laboured start to his Manchester United career where he was unable to find the back of the net, Rasmus Hojlund exploded into life in 2024. Scoring seven goals in as many games during an impressive run of form, he now looks to be settling into his new surroundings after his move from Atalanta.

A lack of consistent output over the course of the season prevents the Dane from being any higher, but there has been a lot to like about him even in the games where he hasn't scored. Having only just turned 21-years-old in February, Hojlund could take his game to new heights in 2024/25 if he continues on his current trajectory.

8 Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 28 Wins 8 Clean sheets 9 Goals conceded 37

Having been on the receiving end of what now totals at an eight-point deduction, Everton are in a relegation dog fight once again, but they have all the talent to stay in the Premier League and put more distance between them and the bottom three. One man who has been key to how Sean Dyche's team defends is Jarrad Branthwaite, who has missed just three league games for the Toffees in 2023/24.

Despite their position in the table, Everton actually have the fourth-best defence in the league, shipping just 42 goals across the term. Branthwaite has played a part in nine clean sheets so far, and there is an argument to be made that the 21-year-old, who is being courted by Manchester United, should be higher here based on individual performances.

9 Conor Bradley

Liverpool

Conor Bradley Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 9 Wins 7 Clean sheets 0 Goals conceded 6

It's a testament to Conor Bradley's talent that Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence from the Liverpool first team has not been as dearly felt as others might have expected it to be. The latter has been sidelined with injures, but the Northern Ireland international has done a superb job filling in for Jurgen Klopp's first-choice option.

Enjoying a stellar breakout season which has seen him notch a first Premier League goal and three assists too, Bradley has certainly endeared himself to the Anfield faithful, and has kept the Reds in with a shout of lifting another league title in 23/24. Just nine appearances means he's not a favourite for the PFA award, though, and there will be question marks over what the future holds for him when Alexander-Arnold returns.

10 Lewis Miley

Newcastle

Lewis Miley Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 17 Wins 6 Goals 1 Assists 3

Playing for your boyhood club in England's top division is the stuff of dreams, and Lewis Miley certainly has been living out his. Handed his debut by Eddie Howe in May 2023 against Chelsea last season, the 17-year-old has been trusted by his manager in several Premier League and Champions League ties.

Picking up an injury has halted his progress this term, but Newcastle know what a talent they have on their hands. Miley was handed a new contract in January 2024 which is set to run until 2028, and the wonderkid will form an integral part of the Magpies' side for years to come. Still in the early days of his football career, there is plenty of time for him to win Young Player of the Year before he gets too old.