Highlights Mahomes retains the top spot despite a 2023 season dip, boosted by his playoff performance.

49ers dominate top 10 with 4 players, showcasing their NFC dominance in 2023.

Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top 10, despite an MVP season in 2023.

Every year, Pro Football Focus releases their list of the top 50 players in the NFL.

This year's edition has now been released, and as always, there is sure to be some debate.

Pro Football Focus' 2024 Top 10 NFL Players Ranking Player Position Team 1 Patrick Mahomes QB Kansas City Chiefs 2 Myles Garrett EDGE Cleveland Browns 3 Trent Williams T San Francisco 49ers 4 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings 5 Micah Parsons EDGE Dallas Cowboys 6 Chris Jones DT Kansas City Chiefs 7 Nick Bosa EDGE San Francisco 49ers 8 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins 9 Fred Warner LB San Francisco 49ers 10 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes coming in at no.1 isn't much of a surprise, even if his 2023 regular season saw him put up some of his worst season totals of his career.

PFF noted that a big factor in Mahomes earning the no.1 spot was a jump in his PFF score from the regular season to the playoffs. His 91.7 overall grade through the postseason more than compensated for his 85.1 regular season rating.

It's hard to argue with the top 10 selection, and it's very telling that the San Francisco 49ers have four players in the top 10, considering how they ran through the NFC much of last season.

Who Are Some Other Standout Players in The Top 50?

The NFL's reigning MVP comes in at no.13

Many fans will likely question why Lamar Jackson, who won his second MVP award in 2023 didn't crack the top 10. PFF noted his 77% adjusted completion rate was the highest mark of his career.

Perhaps the factor that prevented Jackson from cracking the top 10 was a disappointing performance in the AFC Championship game, where he completed just 54.1% of his passes en route to a 17-10 loss to Kansas City. Jackson went 20-of-37 for 273 yards, one touchdown and one INT, with a lost fumble.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 11-20 Ranking Player Position Team 11 Dexter Lawrence DT New York Giants 12 Josh Allen QB Buffalo Bills 13 Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens 14 T.J. Watt EDGE Pittsburgh Steelers 15 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs 16 Sauce Gardiner CB New York Jets 17 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals 18 Maxx Crosby EDGE Las Vegas Raiders 19 George Kittle TE San Francisco 49ers 20 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys

Elsewhere in the 11-20 range, Travis Kelce comes in at no.15, giving the Chiefs three players in the top 20.

We also have three QBs including Jackson, with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow cracking the top 20. Many would've thought Burrow would've dropped, considering he missed much of last season due to injury, but PFF argued that he showed enough to stay in the top 20, even through an injury-riddled season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Burrow entered last season off back-to-back years with a PFF overall grade of at least 90.8.

If Burrow stays healthy through the 2024 season, it stands to reason that he'll likely be in the top 10 at this point next year.

Which teams have the most players in the top 50?

When you start looking at the complete list of 50, you start to see why certain teams dominated the standings the way they did last year.

San Francisco 49ers - 7

Kansas City Chiefs - 6

Baltimore Ravens - 5

A couple of other teams stood out, with the Dolphins and Eagles each having three players make the top 50.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 21-30 Ranking Player Position Team 21 Lane Johnson T Philadelphia Eagles 22 Tristan Wirfs T Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 Antoine Winfield Jr. S Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 Ja'Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals 25 A.J. Brown WR Philadelphia Eagles 26 Kyle Hamilton S Baltimore Ravens 27 Quinnin Williams DT New York Jets 28 Penei Sewell T Detroit Lions 29 Andrew Thomas T New York Giants 30 Creed Humphrey C Kansas City Chiefs

It's pretty impressive that Kyle Hamilton is already ranked in the top 30, considering he's played just two NFL seasons.

Other Late Standouts on The Top 50 List

Derrick Henry and Amon-Ra St. Brown jump out in the 30-40 range

Derrick Henry has arguably been the NFL's most dominant running back of the last five to seven years, but his numbers did take a bit of a dip the last couple of seasons in Tennessee.

PFF did point out that Henry is expected to bounce back in Baltimore, as his struggles in 2023 were mainly due to the o-line play in Tennessee.

Last season, Henry still averaged 3.3 yards per carry after contact and broke 57 tackles, earning a 90.1 PFF grade, but Tennessee’s blocking averaged only 0.9 yards before contact, ranking 30th in the league. Prepare for Henry’s production to bounce back significantly in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown is establishing himself as one of the NFL's best receivers, and he'll be paid like one moving forward.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 31-40 Ranking Player Position Team 31 Derrick Henry RB Baltimore Ravens 32 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Detroit Lions 33 Roquan Smith LB Baltimore Ravens 34 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Detroit Lions 35 Patrick Surtain II CB Denver Broncos 36 Trent McDuffie CB Kansas City Chiefs 37 Jessie Bates III S Atlanta Falcons 38 Chris Lindstrom G Atlanta Falcons 39 Joe Thuney G Kansas City Chiefs 40 Jalen Ramsey CB Miami Dolphins

After Henry and St. Brown, the 31-40 range mostly features players outside the skill positions on offense, with a heavy focus on defense and o-linemen.

Who rounds out the top 50?

The 49ers have been swirling in trade rumors all offseason regarding Brandon Aiyuk, just one year after we heard Deebo Samuel's name mentioned in trade rumors.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 41-50 Ranking Player Position Team 41 Jalen Carter DT Philadelphia Eagles 42 Jaylon Johnson CB Chicago Bears 43 Derrick Brown DT Carolina Panthers 44 Laremy Tunsil OT Houston Texans 45 Demario Davis LB New Orleans Saints 46 Mark Andrews TE Baltimore Ravens 47 Frank Ragnow C Detroit Lions 48 Jevon Holland S Miami Dolphins 49 Brandon Aiyuk WR San Francisco 49ers 50 Deebo Samuel WR San Francisco 49ers

We're less than two months away from the season, and of course, we will see some changes to these rankings as the year goes on.

Who do you think got snubbed from the top 50? Are there any players you feel deserve a higher (or lower) ranking?

