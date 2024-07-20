Highlights

  • Mahomes retains the top spot despite a 2023 season dip, boosted by his playoff performance.
  • 49ers dominate top 10 with 4 players, showcasing their NFC dominance in 2023.
  • Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top 10, despite an MVP season in 2023.

Every year, Pro Football Focus releases their list of the top 50 players in the NFL.

This year's edition has now been released, and as always, there is sure to be some debate.

Pro Football Focus' 2024 Top 10 NFL Players

Ranking

Player

Position

Team

1

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Kansas City Chiefs

2

Myles Garrett

EDGE

Cleveland Browns

3

Trent Williams

T

San Francisco 49ers

4

Justin Jefferson

WR

Minnesota Vikings

5

Micah Parsons

EDGE

Dallas Cowboys

6

Chris Jones

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

7

Nick Bosa

EDGE

San Francisco 49ers

8

Tyreek Hill

WR

Miami Dolphins

9

Fred Warner

LB

San Francisco 49ers

10

Christian McCaffrey

RB

San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes coming in at no.1 isn't much of a surprise, even if his 2023 regular season saw him put up some of his worst season totals of his career.

PFF noted that a big factor in Mahomes earning the no.1 spot was a jump in his PFF score from the regular season to the playoffs. His 91.7 overall grade through the postseason more than compensated for his 85.1 regular season rating.

It's hard to argue with the top 10 selection, and it's very telling that the San Francisco 49ers have four players in the top 10, considering how they ran through the NFC much of last season.

Who Are Some Other Standout Players in The Top 50?

The NFL's reigning MVP comes in at no.13

Lamar Jackson Ravens QB Rushing
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans will likely question why Lamar Jackson, who won his second MVP award in 2023 didn't crack the top 10. PFF noted his 77% adjusted completion rate was the highest mark of his career.

Perhaps the factor that prevented Jackson from cracking the top 10 was a disappointing performance in the AFC Championship game, where he completed just 54.1% of his passes en route to a 17-10 loss to Kansas City. Jackson went 20-of-37 for 273 yards, one touchdown and one INT, with a lost fumble.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 11-20

Ranking

Player

Position

Team

11

Dexter Lawrence

DT

New York Giants

12

Josh Allen

QB

Buffalo Bills

13

Lamar Jackson

QB

Baltimore Ravens

14

T.J. Watt

EDGE

Pittsburgh Steelers

15

Travis Kelce

TE

Kansas City Chiefs

16

Sauce Gardiner

CB

New York Jets

17

Joe Burrow

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

18

Maxx Crosby

EDGE

Las Vegas Raiders

19

George Kittle

TE

San Francisco 49ers

20

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Dallas Cowboys

Elsewhere in the 11-20 range, Travis Kelce comes in at no.15, giving the Chiefs three players in the top 20.

We also have three QBs including Jackson, with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow cracking the top 20. Many would've thought Burrow would've dropped, considering he missed much of last season due to injury, but PFF argued that he showed enough to stay in the top 20, even through an injury-riddled season.

If Burrow stays healthy through the 2024 season, it stands to reason that he'll likely be in the top 10 at this point next year.

Which teams have the most players in the top 50?

Brandon Aiyuk Christian McCaffrey celebrate for San Francisco 49ersx
Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

When you start looking at the complete list of 50, you start to see why certain teams dominated the standings the way they did last year.

  • San Francisco 49ers - 7
  • Kansas City Chiefs - 6
  • Baltimore Ravens - 5

A couple of other teams stood out, with the Dolphins and Eagles each having three players make the top 50.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 21-30

Ranking

Player

Position

Team

21

Lane Johnson

T

Philadelphia Eagles

22

Tristan Wirfs

T

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23

Antoine Winfield Jr.

S

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

25

A.J. Brown

WR

Philadelphia Eagles

26

Kyle Hamilton

S

Baltimore Ravens

27

Quinnin Williams

DT

New York Jets

28

Penei Sewell

T

Detroit Lions

29

Andrew Thomas

T

New York Giants

30

Creed Humphrey

C

Kansas City Chiefs

It's pretty impressive that Kyle Hamilton is already ranked in the top 30, considering he's played just two NFL seasons.

Other Late Standouts on The Top 50 List

Derrick Henry and Amon-Ra St. Brown jump out in the 30-40 range

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry has arguably been the NFL's most dominant running back of the last five to seven years, but his numbers did take a bit of a dip the last couple of seasons in Tennessee.

PFF did point out that Henry is expected to bounce back in Baltimore, as his struggles in 2023 were mainly due to the o-line play in Tennessee.

Last season, Henry still averaged 3.3 yards per carry after contact and broke 57 tackles, earning a 90.1 PFF grade, but Tennessee’s blocking averaged only 0.9 yards before contact, ranking 30th in the league. Prepare for Henry’s production to bounce back significantly in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown is establishing himself as one of the NFL's best receivers, and he'll be paid like one moving forward.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 31-40

Ranking

Player

Position

Team

31

Derrick Henry

RB

Baltimore Ravens

32

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Detroit Lions

33

Roquan Smith

LB

Baltimore Ravens

34

Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE

Detroit Lions

35

Patrick Surtain II

CB

Denver Broncos

36

Trent McDuffie

CB

Kansas City Chiefs

37

Jessie Bates III

S

Atlanta Falcons

38

Chris Lindstrom

G

Atlanta Falcons

39

Joe Thuney

G

Kansas City Chiefs

40

Jalen Ramsey

CB

Miami Dolphins

After Henry and St. Brown, the 31-40 range mostly features players outside the skill positions on offense, with a heavy focus on defense and o-linemen.

Who rounds out the top 50?

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have been swirling in trade rumors all offseason regarding Brandon Aiyuk, just one year after we heard Deebo Samuel's name mentioned in trade rumors.

Pro Football Focus: NFL Players Ranked 41-50

Ranking

Player

Position

Team

41

Jalen Carter

DT

Philadelphia Eagles

42

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Chicago Bears

43

Derrick Brown

DT

Carolina Panthers

44

Laremy Tunsil

OT

Houston Texans

45

Demario Davis

LB

New Orleans Saints

46

Mark Andrews

TE

Baltimore Ravens

47

Frank Ragnow

C

Detroit Lions

48

Jevon Holland

S

Miami Dolphins

49

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

San Francisco 49ers

50

Deebo Samuel

WR

San Francisco 49ers

We're less than two months away from the season, and of course, we will see some changes to these rankings as the year goes on.

Who do you think got snubbed from the top 50? Are there any players you feel deserve a higher (or lower) ranking?

Source: Pro Football Focus

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.

