Professional Fighters League (PFL) boss Peter Murray dropped a bombshell development regarding the possibility of a cross-promoted super-fight between PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who left the UFC as that company's champ in 2023, and Jon Jones, who is the consensus light heavyweight GOAT in all mixed martial arts.

PFL recently concluded its championship season with a star-making performance from Dakota Ditcheva, who obliterated the former UFC title challenger Talia Santos with punishing body shots, at an event Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During that event, Murray spoke to talkSPORT about the prospect of Ngannou vs Jones.

The ball, apparently, is in the UFC's court. Everyone else — from the fighters themselves, to the PFL and, significantly, the Saudi Arabian financiers who have been making waves in combat sports — all want the fight to happen, Murray said.

PFL MMA Boss Drops Ngannou vs Jones Bombshell

Everyone wants the fight, he said, and so it's up to UFC to permit Jones to compete in it

Since Ngannou left the UFC, it made a fight with Jones more difficult to make due to the UFC's reluctance to work with other promotional companies in the sport. There is little for the UFC to gain from making a fight with Ngannou, especially when Jones has marketable fights to make within the UFC itself, against the company's interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, and the surging light heavyweight Alex Pereira.

Regardless, Ngannou elevated his name value in sports by crossing into boxing and knocking Tyson Fury to the floor. Though Anthony Joshua obliterated Ngannou in just two rounds, the Cameroon puncher rebounded, with style, to annihilate Renan Ferreira and become PFL's Super Fight heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou's pro MMA records (as of 30/11/24) Jon Jones Francis Ngannou Fights 30 21 Wins 28 (11 KOs and 7 Subs) 18 (13 KOs and 4 Subs) Losses 1 3 No Contests 1 0

That victory reignited a narrative regarding Ngannou fighting Jones, and, speaking to talkSPORT, Murray wanted to be clear that the PFL would not put up a roadblock if the fight itself can be made. He even said the fighters themselves want it, and so does the PFL's partners in Saudi Arabia — the same partners UFC have worked with for the groundbreaking UFC Noche event in Las Vegas, with UFC boss Dana White even telling GIVEMESPORT and other media that it was a sign of things to come, rather than a one and done.

“We’re supportive of a [crossover fight]" between Ngannou and Jones, Murray said.

"I mean, the fighters want the fight, Jon Jones wants the fight, Francis wants the fight, we want the fight, [and] our partners here in Saudi want the fight."

"It really comes down to if UFC wants to step up ... period," Murray finished.

If Ngannou and Jones failed to materialize, the PFL champ has other options like Ante Delija, who, like Ngannou, has a knockout win over Ferreira on his resume. Ngannou could even fight Deontay Wilder, either in boxing, or as part of a two-bout deal involving a rematch in MMA. Wilder has even said he'd welcome a fight with Ngannou.