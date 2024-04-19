Highlights PFL star Pedro Carvalho revealed he once worked two jobs to support his dream of becoming an MMA champion.

After spending six years in Bellator, Carvalho is now fighting for the chance to win $1 million when he faces dangerous featherweight contender Brendan Loughnane at PFL 3 in Chicago.

Carvalho made a name for himself on the regional scene before making the switch to Bellator in 2018. Now training at John Kavanagh's Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, which is also home to UFC legend and former two-division champion Conor McGregor, the Portuguese fighter has opened up on the sacrifices he's made in a bid to reach the top of the sport.

Carvalho Reveals He Cleaned Hospital Toilets for a Living

It was all to make a living to fund a career in MMA

Despite now fighting for a chance to win $1 million, it was never plain sailing for the former Bellator fighter. The 28-year-old revealed he was still living in Ireland when his son was born in his home country of Portugal. Speaking to The Mirror, he said:

"When my son was born, I was still living and training in Ireland. I knew every time I was fighting to be closer to my son and wife, to join the money and bring them to Ireland. I was ready to kill in that cage. I remember the motivation I was feeling and that was something I never felt before."

Before moving to Ireland, the Portuguese fighter had a record of 5-3. That said, it was evident that fighting in the regional promotions wasn't earning him enough money to support his family. In a bid to make ends meet, Carvalho revealed he took a year away from MMA to work two jobs, one as a factory worker and the other involved cleaning toilets.

“I stopped training to have a full-time job in a factory," he said. "It was the hardest 10 months of my life. I was working as a janitor cleaning toilets in a hospital, training and fighting at the same time. I would run home from the hospital to get my bag and then go train.

"I came back at midnight only to go and train again at 7am. It was a struggle time but I knew I had to get through that. I was a kid with a dream, but I plan to make that a reality this year."

He Hopes to Change His Kids' Future By Winning the PFL Title

It's a tough path to the final for Carvalho

In the PFL season, fighters in each weight class have two qualifying bouts, where they earn points based on the method of victory. The top four in each division then move to the semis and final stage - with $1 million up for grabs.

Ahead of his showdown with Loughnane, Carbalho's kids' future is on his mind as he looks to eventually secure a life-changing payday. Speaking to The Sun, he said: "It will change a lot because their futures pretty much gets guaranteed and it will be life-changing.

"But I don't waste too much time wasting thinking about the $1m, I'm thinking about being the best possible fighter and becoming world champion. Because I know if I do those two things, I get the $1m. If I waste my time thinking about money, I'm not getting better."