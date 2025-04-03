James Tarkowski could count himself lucky to escape receiving a red card during Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening after his rash challenge on Alexis Mac Allister – and the PGMOL’s view has now been revealed, according to Henry Winter.

Despite pressure from David Moyes’ visiting Toffees and Beto in particular, Arne Slot’s men managed to retain their 12-point lead at the summit of the Premier League as Diogo Jota opened – and closed – the scoring in the 57th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Tarkowski now has the joint most yellow cards without ever being sent off in Premier League history (63).

But, despite picking up three points on home turf, the Anfield faithful are still adamant that Tarkowski, who scored the equaliser in the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park in February, should have seen red after his challenge in the 12th minute.

Although the Englishman won the ball with his first contact, the power of his follow-through connected with the Argentine. As the latter received attention, referee Sam Barrott was quick to issue a yellow card while a VAR review was underway.

Slot, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, was pictured shaking his head in disbelief after Paul Tierney – who was on VAR duty for the all-Merseyside encounter – stood by Barrott's on-field decision.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean, present in the Sky Sports studio, insisted that Tarkowski should have received his marching orders for his challenge on Mac Allister. Issuing a grim verdict, Dean said: "He should have gone to the screen and he should be off. It is a horrible challenge. It is a red card all day."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) football journalist Winter has now revealed that PGMOL are of the belief that Barrott should've changed the decision to a red card following a review from those stationed at Stockley Park.

“It’s understood that PGMOL acknowledges James Tarkowski should have been sent off for that challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. Tarkowski played the ball initially but there is acceptance at PMGOL that the follow-through met the threshold for serious foul play."

“Sam Barrott, a good, promising young ref overseeing his first Merseyside Derby, felt the challenge was reckless in real time. VAR Paul Tierney checked Barrott’s on-field decision of a yellow, deeming the ref’s call was not a clear and obvious error," Winter continued. "It’s understood that PGMOL’s view is that a review should have been recommended and the original decision overturned.”