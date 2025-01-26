In August 2022, Howard Webb began work as the chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL). Having spent time as a Premier League referee between 2003 and 2014, he is a familiar face to most fans of English football.

Indeed, he oversaw a number of high-profile matches during his career, taking charge of 296 Premier League games, 36 in the Champions League, six across two World Cups, as well as many other tournaments. In 2014, he became the first English referee to take charge of a World Cup final since Jack Taylor in 1974.

As a referee, Webb faced his fair share of scrutiny and that has continued into his work as PGMOL chief. For instance, in October 2024, he was spotted putting a hand to his ear while sitting in the stands as VAR recommended Arsenal's William Saliba be sent off vs Bournemouth.

Jamie Carragher was among those to question his involvement, but it was claimed that he was simply listening to the VAR process – unable to provide any input.

Of course, the first thing fans want to know when a referee is involved in any sort of controversy is if they were being biased in any way. With that in mind, it is interesting to know Webb has gone on the record about which English team he supports.

Rotherham United

Speaking on The Overlap in 2024, the Englishman revealed that he supports Rotherham United, who play in League One. He explained:

"As a kid, I had a season ticket. I went all over the country with the fans on the bus. It was a decision for me when I started referring – because I used to ref on a Sunday and watch Rotherham home and away on a Saturday – so I had to make a decision to stop watching at the age of about 21 to progress my career. "So I always declared that, but that meant I wasn't able to referee Sheffield Wednesday or United because they are six miles away."

This may come as a surprise to some. After all, there were frequent accusations that he favoured Manchester United throughout his career as a Premier League ref – to the point where Ryan Babel posted a photoshopped image of him wearing a Red Devils' kit online, earning him a £10,000 fine.

Webb actually went on the record to put to bed any talk of preferential treatment. As quoted in the Mirror, he told the public in 2023: "Contrary to what you might have seen on the internet, I never shared a bed with Sir Alex Ferguson," he joked. "There is no statue of me outside Old Trafford. My kids are not called Rio, Wayne and Cristiano. There is no Red Devil tattoo inked on my left buttock.

"The only United I have ever supported - hand on heart - is of the Rotherham variety. And that’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

