The PGMOL have released a statement after it was confirmed that police were investigating abuse directed at referee Michael Oliver following his performance in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday. Riccardo Calafiori gave the Gunners an all-important three points, but the main talking point was teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial sending off in the first half.

The youngster was dismissed for violent conduct after preventing the hosts from springing a counter-attack on the edge of their own box, and the decision to give him a red card was met with widespread criticism. However, it appears the response to the incident has taken a nasty turn, with the PGMOL lending full support to Oliver while explaining that investigations into some remarks have begun.

PGMOL Release Statement in Support of Michael Oliver

The referees governing body have described the abuse as 'unacceptable'

In a statement released on social media, the PGMOL condemned abuse directed at Oliver, and claimed that authorities had been made aware and were investigating threats directed at the 39-year-old official:

"We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal fixture. No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours. "The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour. Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations."

Oliver did also send off Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes for a second bookable offence just minutes before Arsenal's opener, though it appears to not have made a difference to some supporters who remained outraged by the decision to give 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly his marching orders.

Related Michael Oliver's Record vs Arsenal Compared to Premier League Teams Michael Oliver's stats vs Arsenal compared to other Premier League teams make for eye-opening reading as he seems to prefer a rival club.

News of a police investigation also comes just days after a teenager was arrested following online abuse of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz. The German and his wife were subject to horrific abuse following the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, where Havertz missed golden opportunities to win the game and also failed to convert from 12 yards in the penalty shootout, which ended up costing Mikel Arteta's side a place in the fourth round.