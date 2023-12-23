Highlights Liverpool missed the chance to top the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with Arsenal. A missed opportunity for Jurgen Klopp's team.

PGMOL explains why a penalty wasn't given after Martin Odegaard appeared to handle the ball. His arm was moving towards his body, according to the organization.

Arsenal holds on to the top spot in the league heading into Christmas for the second straight year. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have failed to win the league after leading at Christmas in the past.

Liverpool missed the opportunity to head into Christmas sitting top of the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal at Anfield. The two teams, who occupy the two top spots in the league, couldn't be separated after 90 minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Gabriel getting on the scoresheet for their respective clubs.

The Reds had a glorious chance to steal all three points in the second half when a fast break saw them in a five vs one situation, baring down on the Gunners' goal, but Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike struck the woodwork and bounced away. It was a miss that cost the club a win, but that wasn't the only time Jurgen Klopp's team could have scored another, though.

In the first half, there were some serious shouts for a penalty for the Reds as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard appeared to handle the ball inside of his own area. The referee and VAR decided there was nothing in the incident, and PGMOL have now offered an explanation as to why that is the case.

PGMOL have revealed that Odegaard's arm was moving towards his body

This is why a penalty wasn't given

While there's no doubt whatsoever that the ball struck the hand of the Arsenal skipper, it's the movement his arm is heading in that denied Liverpool the penalty according to PGMOL. Odegaard was turning inside his area with Salah on him, but as he did, his hand crashed against the ball, and he took it with him.

It looked as though he'd controlled the ball with his hand and he used the moment to get away from the Egyptian and Liverpool were furious that the decision wasn't given to send them to the penalty spot. According to PGMOL, though, the Norwegian got away with the incident as his arm was actually moving towards his body and not away from it when it made contact with the ball.

As he was also losing his footing, it's hard to imagine any contact made with the ball was purposeful from Odegaard and the decision not to award a spot-kick was likely the correct one.

Arsenal head into Christmas first in the Premier League

It's the second straight year they've been top at Christmas

The result means Arsenal have held onto their spot at the top of the Premier League and go into Christmas in first place for the second straight season. We all know how last season concluded, with the club stumbling towards the end of the campaign and handing Manchester City another title, but they'll be hoping to avoid something similar this time around.

Teams who were top of the Premier League at Christmas and didn't win the title Arsenal 2007/08 Liverpool 2008/09 Liverpool 2013/14 Liverpool 20018/19 Liverpool 2020/21 Arsenal 2022/23

Interestingly, Arsenal and Liverpool are the only two teams who have occupied the top spot in the Premier League at Christmas in the past and failed to win the trophy that season. The Gunners have suffered the fate on two occasions, while the Reds have done so four separate times. With City struggling at the moment, this season offers both sides a very good chance at getting their hands on another league trophy.