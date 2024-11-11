The PGMOL are said to be aware of and investigating a video of Premier League referee David Coote appearing to criticise Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp, according to GIVEMESPORT Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs. A video appeared on social media seemingly showing Coote slating Liverpool and using derogatory language when asked to describe his feelings towards Klopp.

The clip was released just a day after the 42-year-old took charge of the Reds' Premier League tie with Aston Villa at Anfield, a game in which the home side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

DISCLAIMER: Video contains strong language

Video Emerges of Coote Slating Liverpool

The official stated that the video 'could not go anywhere'

In the clip circulating on social media, Coote is accompanied by another man who asks him how he felt Liverpool played in a game where he had served as the fourth official. The 42-year-old responded by saying he thought the Reds had been "s***" before going on to refer to then-manager Klopp as a "c***."

The Nottinghamshire-born referee explained that his feelings towards the German coach stemmed from an incident in a match between Liverpool and Burnley during the pandemic, where Klopp allegedly "had a pop" at Coote. The official then went on to describe Klopp as "arrogant." A second video revealed him telling the camera that the footage could not be released due to the potential impact on his career.

Notable figures in football have been quick to react to the footage, with former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler posting on X (formerly Twitter), "That David Coote vid can't be real... surely."

This season, Coote has officiated six Premier League matches, issuing 31 yellow cards and no red cards. The game against Aston Villa was the first time he had refereed at Anfield since the 31st March, where Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-1.

