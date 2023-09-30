Highlights PGMOL have released a statement about Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in Tottenham vs Liverpool

No clear explanation or evidence was provided by VAR for disallowing the goal, causing confusion among fans and pundits.

PGMOL will conduct a full review to determine the circumstances that led to this error, suggesting a need for improvements in the VAR decision-making process.

PGMOL have released a statement in the wake of Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday evening claiming that a significant error was made by VAR during the game. The incident in question saw a Luis Diaz goal ruled out for offside, despite replays appearing to show that the Liverpool forward had held his run well.

No lines were shown on the Sky Sports coverage of the game to put fans minds at rest, although it was said that VAR were looking at the offside call. To the naked eye, it looked to many that the closest Tottenham defender was actually slightly behind the Colombian.

After a quick check, VAR decided the goal had been rightly disallowed without much explanation or evidence to show how the decision was made. Things were already going against Liverpool at the time as Curtis Jones had been shown a straight red card after the intervention of VAR in a controversial moment.

An unfortunate own goal by Joel Matip in the 96th minute saw Klopp's nine-men Liverpool fall to their first Premier League defeat, but could the game have been different with the right decision being made in the case of the Diaz goal?

Liverpool Premier League results - 2023/24

Fixture Result Cheslea vs Liverpool 1-1 Liverpool vs Bournemouth 3-1 Newcastle vs Liverpool 1-2 Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves vs Liverpool 1-3 Liverpool vs West Ham 3-1 Tottenham vs Liverpool 2-1

PGMOL release statement about Luis Diaz' disallowed goal

In the aftermath of the game, the governing body for the referees released a statement to shed some light on the situation, and Gary Neville was less than impressed on Sky Sports. The former Manchester United full-back simply repeated: "Oh no," as Kelly Cates read out the statement.

The statement from PGMOL in regard to the Diaz goal being disallowed for offside read as follows...

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. "The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. "PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error."

It's not the first time this kind of statement has been sent out, and is unlikely to be the last. Klopp and his team fought very hard to earn a point from the game, but in the end will not feel any justice from a statement claiming human error was made during the game.

Jamie Carragher fumes at VAR howler

Jamie Carragher - Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool vice-captain - took to social media to post his thoughts and frustration at the mistake.

The former defender's post read: "Shocking mistake, but this is nothing to do with the drawing of lines. The VAR have missed the Spurs centre-back & have gone off Diaz clearly ahead of the full back. This season when an offside has been obvious they have tried to speed it up by getting the game going quickly again & not drew the lines. An awful mistake to not see the Spurs defender with the outstretched leg."

Liverpool fans across the globe will be feeling the exact same anger and frustration as their former player, with Klopp and his side being on the wrong end of a VAR disaster.