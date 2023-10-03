Highlights The PGMOL have released the full VAR audio of Luis Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool, shedding light on conversations between officials during the incident.

Diaz looked to be well onside during the initial replays, with the PGMOL acknowldging there had been an error after the game.

The VAR audio reveals there was confusion after play restarted, causing frustration and expletives.

The Premier League's refereeing body the PGMOL have released the full VAR audio relating to Luis Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, giving fans insight into what interactions took place between the officials during the incident.

The error was the big talking point from the weekend's games, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeing a goal chalked off for offside when Diaz appeared to be well onside to the viewing fans.

At the start of the footage, there is an interaction between the on-field referee and the assistant, before Mohamed Salah plays a ball in behind for Diaz to race on to. The assistant referee informs the referee that he is delaying his offside call, before then raising his flag once the Colombian converts his shot.

The VAR then states that he is checking the offside, telling the on-field referee to delay the resumption of play while they investigate the offside. After interactions between the VAR and assistant VAR where 2D lines are drawn, the VAR official can be heard saying, "check complete."

After play resumes, the replay operator can be heard panicking, saying, "wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside." Confusion then followed between the VAR and his assistant, as they realised a mistake has been made.

You can watch the full footage for yourselves below.

Video: Referee audio of disallowed Diaz goal vs Tottenham

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

