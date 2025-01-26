The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) reportedly back Michael Oliver's decision to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly during Arsenal 1-0 Wolves. Per Sky Sports, they also stand by the VAR process that followed despite heavy criticism for all officials involved in the incident.

The Gunners travelled away to Molineux on Saturday and found themselves wrapped up in another refereeing controversy 43 minutes into the match. As the home team looked to execute a swift counter-attack, Arsenal full-back Lewis-Skelly made a cynical foul.

It looked like a textbook yellow card but referee Oliver felt that the teenager had caught Matt Doherty too high and so he dished out a red card. The decision was confirmed by VAR, being deemed as 'serious foul play'.

The fallout since has been significant with the bulk of Premier Lague viewers – fans and pundits alike – feeling that it was an extremely harsh decision. Former English referee Keith Hackett, for example, stated that a 'major error' had been made.

However, speaking on Sky Sports , journalist Darren Lewis claimed – in a now-deleted post on X – that the PGMOL are going to stand by Oliver's decision. He explained their stance, saying:

“I know that the PGMOL’s position is that the challenge was extremely late and the point of contact was high, that’s their position. “They were supportive of Michael Oliver and Darren England, they felt that Darren had seen nothing in the replays – and again, don’t shoot the messenger – they suggest that Darren had seen nothing in the replays to suggest that the decision taken by Michael Oliver was wrong. “So that’s why they were supportive of both men.”

Talking directly after the game – which Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to Riccardo Calafiori's 74th-minute strike – manager Mikel Arteta said the decision was such an obvious mistake, he was hoping it would be overturned without the club even having to appeal.

However, following this latest news, it feels as though there is every chance Lewis-Skelly's ban will be upheld. If that is the case, he will be suspended for upcoming league games against Manchester City and Leicester, as well as Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final.