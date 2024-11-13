David Coote, amid the controversy over his derogatory remarks about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, has reportedly been filmed snorting a white powder while working in an official capacity at Euro 2024 over the summer months.

According to The Sun, an eight-second clip of the under-fire Coote has emerged of him using a rolled up banknote to snort what appears to be cocaine. The report suggests that the video was taken on 6 July 2024, one day after he acted as a support VAR official during the quarter-final encounter between hosts Germany and Spain.

Coote, who has been a Premier League official since 2018, reportedly sent the clip to a close friend from a UEFA-funded hotel room that he used while at the summer tournament. The report also revealed that Coote sent a separate photo from Frankfurt on 1 July with what appeared to be his credit cards on a saucer either side of six chopped-up lines of suspicious white powder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coote has taken charge of 482 games across all competitions in his officiating career.

Journalist Simon Stone took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide the update that the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) are aware of the allegations of the currently suspended official and are taking them 'very seriously'. A PGMOL spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation. David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

According to The Times' Martyn Ziegler, UEFA - on the back of the recent video emerging - have already been quick to suspend Coote: "BREAKING: UEFA has suspended referee David Coote after video published by the Sun shows him snorting white powder during the Euros where he was working as a VAR."

On Monday, a video of Coote calling Klopp a "German c***" and labelling the ex-Liverpool boss as "f****** arrogant" emerged. The PGMOL, who are actively investigating the incident, have suspended the 42-year-old official after using the aforementioned words to describe Klopp.

Former Manchester United and England defender has since broken his silence on the incident surrounding Coote's remarks about the Reds, suggesting that he Coote should not be permanently sacked from his job as a referee in England's top tier, which has sparked a litany of outrage from fans of the Anfield club.