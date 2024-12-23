Arsenal fans will be sweating over the short-term future of Bukayo Saka after he picked up an injury in their 5-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening - but it's another star who could also give Mikel Arteta selection headaches in Raheem Sterling, with the Gunners boss stating that the England man will be out 'for weeks'.

Saka limped off in Arsenal's win in south London, and as their star player this season, fans will naturally be gutted about his absence as we enter a crunch time in the season, with fixtures flowing thick and fast. However, Sterling's absence could equally be as key, with Arsenal's wing options now depleted. Arteta said of the 'phenomenal' Chelsea loanee:

"He is going to be out for weeks. He needs some further testing tomorrow. It's his knee."

Sterling featured heavily for Chelsea over the past two seasons, but new boss Enzo Maresca admitted that the star was not in his plans after their first game of the season, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all ahead of him in the pecking order.

That resulted in a loan move to Arsenal - and although he's not been at his best, Sterling is still a valuable member of the squad who can provide backup and expertise in time of need.

Six Premier League appearances have seen Sterling notch one assist - in the home win over Nottingham Forest back in November - whilst a goal and assist against Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup was a huge step in dragging the Gunners through to their current semi-final positioning.

Saka's injury will be devastating, with the Saka has 22 goals and assists in 24 games this season, including five Premier League goals and an outstanding 10 assists in that time - and he will be a huge miss with an injury that could threaten to disrupt Arteta's season.

Arsenal remain six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, though the Reds have a game in hand to make that nine points clear - and Saka's return alongside Sterling will be crucial to Arsenal's hopes.