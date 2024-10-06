Key Takeaways Erik ten Hag's future at Man United is in question amid pressure and uncertainty, but he might have earned more time after a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

Jonny Evans impressed with a standout performance during the match, showing he still has a lot to give his boyhood club.

Evans could also be a mentor for the struggling Matthijs de Ligt, who hasn't hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich.

Only time will reveal if Erik ten Hag will face the music this week, as back-to-back draws in this pivotal phase of his Manchester United tenure have raised more questions than answers about his managerial future. With the pressure mounting and expectations soaring from the ambitious new INEOS-led hierarchy, his position at the helm seems increasingly uncertain.

But much like the midweek drama in Porto, one silver lining for the Red Devils amid bleak circumstances came in the form of a revitalized performance from a centre-back. While Harry Maguire came up trumps for his manager in Portugal, it was Jonny Evans who delivered a standout display against Aston Villa as the Red Devils held on to a 0-0 scoreline.

The decision to start both players ahead of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez raised eyebrows before the game. With rumours swirling about Ten Hag’s potential "final game in charge," the unconventional lineup choice unexpectedly paid off. While the Dutchman’s reunion with De Ligt has proven more problematic than beneficial, it is through Jonny Evans that Ten Hag can take some comfort after the Red Devils held Villa to a stalemate.

Jonny Evans Produces 'Phenomenal' Performance

The 36-year-old proved he still has a lot left to give to his boyhood club

Evans spent over 11 years at Man United during his first spell, progressing through the academy to make 131 senior appearances. A dependable presence for the club, he eventually moved on to West Brom and Leicester City, before his career came full circle with a return to Old Trafford in 2023.

At the time, the decision to sign the 35-year-old drew disbelief. With Evans only ageing and United in need of impact signings, he would have been far from the top of most managers' wishlists. But at various flashpoints since his return, he has proven that what United sometimes lack is a bit of heart and soul.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evans played in the 2024 FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City and helped United win 2–1. This meant that he had completed a milestone in winning every major trophy possible with United.

There's no doubt that Evans loves the club, and he's consistently repaid that love with some classy performances through the years. Following his standout performance against Villa on Sunday, Evans spoke with confidence and said that he still has plenty left in the tank - and he certainly backed it up. He won 11 out of 12 duels, successfully completed all four of his tackle attempts, and made five key passes into the final third, with fans calling his display 'phenomenal' after the match.

After earning the Man of the Match award, former club icon Paul Scholes used the performance as a stick to beat the rest of the team with. He said: "He's 36... he just came to train with Man Utd, and then he's their best defender, that tells you something isn't quite right."

De Ligt's Tough Start to life at Manchester United

Evans could act as a mentor for the underperforming Dutchman

With United underperforming presently, Evans could well play a role not only in the first-team this season going forward, but also as a mentor for those around him, specifically De Ligt. Ten Hag's nepotism is currently failing to show any signs of translating into effect after demanding the club bring in the Bayern Munich defender for £37m in the summer.

The Red Devils boss was well aware that he was taking a risk in hoping to rekindle his compatriot's best form, but rather than reigniting De Ligt’s career, this reunion has only amplified the scrutiny surrounding him. The 25-year-old had his positioning brutally picked apart by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football last week, and he gave a megaphone to his critics by playing out another disastrous performance in midweek. He faltered in his attempts to clear the ball for the first goal and squandered two opportunities to clear for the second.

As Porto maintained their relentless pressure, the Dutchman failed to find a solid defensive stance against Chelsea target Samu Omorodion, who capitalised on his hesitation, powering through to head the ball into the net. Owen Hargreaves was very critical of his display after the match, noting he 'struggled really badly'.

If his tenure at Old Trafford, which has unfolded like a nightmare so far, isn’t enough to illustrate just how far De Ligt has plummeted since his Ajax glory days, his alarming slide down the Netherlands’ pecking order certainly speaks volumes. He was a halftime substitute against Villa, and pairing him alongside Evans couldn't have provided a more black and white contrast of how each central defender performed.

While Evans provided the tonic to his manager's fragile state, De Ligt did the opposite. In his 45-minute cameo, he successfully completed just one out of his four tackle attempts and won just 25% of his aerial duels. He was just lucky that his partner bailed him out of trouble.

Nevertheless, through Evans - who has gone from merely training with the squad in order to maintain his fitness to becoming their best defender at 36 years old - De Ligt can perhaps thrive from learning the ropes under the Northern Irishman's guidance. There's perhaps no outfield player that knows the club better than him, and the Dutchman can profit massively from taking a leaf out of his book.