The Phoenix Suns may have had the biggest steal in free agency. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that free agent point guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Suns.

With this signing, Phoenix has addressed its biggest need by landing one of the more underrated playmakers in the NBA today. Jones has established himself as a standard of efficiency in the league. He has led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio over the last six seasons.

The former Duke standout spent the past season with the Washington Wizards , where he became a full-time starter after spending the majority of his career playing off the bench. The 28-year-old appeared in 66 games with averages of 12.0, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

Why Tyus Jones Chose the Suns

Jones sacrificed money for better future returns and a title opportunity

In a statement, Jones explained his decision to sign with the Suns, where he is projected to start at point guard and facilitate for Phoenix's offensive-juggernaut trio of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker , and Bradley Beal .

"The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family -- beginning with the way [governor] Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how coach [Mike Budenholzer] showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard." - Tyus Jones

Jones also added that he and his agent explored other options, including potential sign-and-trade deals that would have given him more money. But the opportunity to start and play for a championship contender was too good to pass up.

Likewise, by going on a one-year route in Phoenix, Jones could bump up his value by playing on a team that sorely needs his playmaking prowess. With the opportunity, he can earn a more lucrative contract when he enters free agency once again in 2025.

The Suns entered the 2023-24 season with lofty title aspirations after trading for Bradley Beal in the offseason. However, they flamed out in the postseason due to their lack of depth.

The Suns surrounded their big three with a cast of veteran minimum players, which was not even enough to get them a win in the first round, where they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves .