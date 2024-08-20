Phil Foden collected the PFA Men's Player of the Year award for the 2023/24 season, beating his Manchester City teammates Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to the prize. The young Englishman was the standout performer during last season as he helped Pep Guardiola's side clinch a fourth consecutive league title.

Foden was voted as the best player last season by his peers, who recognised that his efforts made him the standout player of the season. The 23-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals, while also contributing a further eight assists.

Speaking after collecting the award, he said: "To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for.

"To be recognised this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I also want to pay special thanks to Pep, the City coaches and all my team-mates as they help me to try and get better every single day."

PFA Team of the Year Also Named

There were several notable omissions

The PFA Team of the Year award was also named in the same night, with the best Premier League players selected by their fellow pros. Arsenal and Man City dominated the XI unsurprisingly, given that they were the two teams pursuing silverware for most of last season.

The Gunners had David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard all named in the team, while Kyle Walker, Rodri, Foden and Erling Haaland were named from the sky blue side of Manchester. There were also places for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Two big omissions from the team, however, were Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Cole Palmer. Both individuals enjoyed excellent seasons, finding the back of the net regularly and playing key roles in their respective teams' ambitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland (27) scored more Premier League goals than Cole Palmer (22) in the 2023/24 season.

Cole Palmer Wins PFA Young Player of the Year

Chelsea ace deserved award after phenomenal season

It wasn't all bad news for Palmer, though. Despite missing out on the Team of the Year, the talented youngster did receive recognition for his efforts last year as he collected the Young Player of the Year award.

Having scored 22 goals in 34 Premier League games for the Blues, the attacker managed to beat Arsenal's Saka, Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and Brighton's Joao Pedro to the honour. Palmer had also been crowned the Premier League's Young Player of the Season at the end of last term, highlighting his immense talent.

Palmer has since been awarded for his efforts at Stamford Bridge with a new contract, which has seen him soar up the list of Chelsea's highest earners. It is nothing less than he deserves after an excellent debut season, and there is an expectation that he will pick up where he left off.

In the awards for the Women's Super League, Manchester City's Khadija Shaw was crowned the PFA Women's Player of the Year, while Manchester United's Grace Clinton collected the Young Player of the Year award.