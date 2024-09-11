Key Takeaways Anthony Gordon impressed with performances on the left for England against Ireland and Finland.

The Newcastle star remaining on the left could liberate Phil Foden to play centrally.

Lee Carsley will have plenty of options for the number 10 role, including Eberechi Eze and Jude Bellingham.

England ran out 2-0 winners in a routine victory over Finland at Wembley last night, as Lee Carsley maintained his 100% record as interim manager of the Three Lions. A Harry Kane double was enough to see off the visitors and ensure England head into the next international break level on points with Greece in their Nations League group. This assured display followed an impressive win in Dublin over Ireland on Saturday, with Carsley looking to assert himself as the front-runner for the full-time gig.

The former Republic of Ireland international appears to have settled on a coherent 4-2-3-1 system, with a number 10 operating in behind Kane, and two wingers either side looking to stretch the opposition with direct runs in behind. Anthony Gordon has been gifted the starting birth on the left in each of the two Nations League encounters, a selection that is likely to continue after the Newcastle man produced two encouraging performances.

This set-up is likely to work out favourably for Phil Foden, who missed both games due to ongoing fitness issues, as he struggled on the left over the summer, but may now be liberated by operating in a central role.

Gordon Role Could Liberate Foden for England

Foden struggled out wide during the Euros

In a stale England team that offered little threat in behind the opponent's back-line throughout the Euros, many called for Foden to be dropped for Gordon on the left. There was a consensus that the Three Lions lacked pace and the ability to stretch teams, with the former Everton man excelling in these aspects of the game.

However, ex-manager Gareth Southgate showed a reluctance to make the change, insistent on using a man who netted 19 Premier League goals for the title winners in the season prior. Carsely, on the other hand, has opted to deploy Gordon on the left from the offset.

In an interview with ITV Sport after the Ireland game, Gordon revealed the responsibilities bestowed on Bukayo Saka and himself which helped England's attack look more dynamic:

"We’re always trying to score, so we don’t want everyone coming to the ball. That’s my role and Bukayo’s role — to stretch them and cause danger in-behind."

This dynamic movement resulted in England establishing a comfortable two-goal cushion against the Green Army by half-time, and they were able to cruise through the second period to secure all three points.

In a similar vein, Gordon told the Daily Mail that he believes he's a 'nightmare' to play against, and that every time he receives the ball, he tries to 'make something happen'.

A by-product of having two elusive and electric wide men is the space it creates for the number ten in Carsley's system. While Jack Grealish was the man to take this mantle in both of the recent games, this could be a role Foden fills in the future, if the temporary coach keeps the job.

Foden, while not perhaps possessing the direct running power to play on the left-flank in the same way Gordon can, has the technical quality to pick out runners and dictate the game from central areas. The Manchester City man, who is currently earning a purported £225,000 a week at the Etihad, will be licking his lips at the prospect of featuring under Carsley in next month's international fixtures.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Statistic Gordon Foden Appearances 35 35 Goals 11 19 Assists 10 8 Shots Per 90 2.49 3.31 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 2.3 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68 1.48

Bellingham and Palmer Also in Contention for No.10 Role

Eze and Maddison also adding competition

While Foden will be anticipating a run as the 10 in an England shirt, significant competition for places in the position could make this difficult. Grealish impressed in the pockets behind Kane in both the Ireland and Finland games, while Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer were absent for both matches as they nurse minor injuries.

All three players could be picked by Carsley to be deployed in the attacking midfield area, while none of these options are likely to feature out wide. It's clear Carsley is eager to utilise more pacey options on the flanks, with Gordon, Saka, Jarrod Bowen and Noni Madueke the likely candidates to fill these two positions.

This leaves one vacancy in behind the striker, which Foden is competing for with the aforementioned trio, while Carsely also potentially has the likes of Eberechi Eze, James Maddison and Morgan Gibbs-White at his disposal, all of whom's preferred position would be the number ten.

It's certainly an embarrassment of riches, although Foden is likely stil the favourite to win the battle. The 24-year-old contributed to 27 goals in just 33 Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola's side last season, so finding a way to maximise his effectiveness is in England's best interests.

