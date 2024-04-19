Highlights Phil Foden has named his greatest Premier League XI of all time.

The City man included five former and current teammates.

Stars like Petr Cech and Alan Shearer were left out.

Phil Foden is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars the Premier League currently has to offer. The Manchester City man has arguably had his best season to date and is one of the favourites for the PFA Player of the Year award.

With such quality on the pitch, it should come as no surprise that the Englishman's ball knowledge is out of this world too. This has been proven in a recent interview he did with the Daily Mail, where he revealed his ultimate Premier League XI.

With five of his former teammates and a plethora of current and future hall of famers included, we challenge anyone to come up with a greater team.

Phil Foden's All-Time Premier League XI Position Player Goalkeeper Ederson Right Back Kyle Walker Centre-Back Vincent Kompany Centre-Back Virgil van Dijk Left Back Ashley Cole Right Wing Thierry Henry Centre Midfield David Silva Centre Midfield Patrick Vieira Left Wing Cristiano Ronaldo Striker Sergio Aguero Striker Wayne Rooney

Goalkeeper

Ederson

The first of the five players who have lined up alongside Phil Foden, Ederson is one of the most revolutionary goalkeepers the Premier League has ever seen. His ability with the ball at his feet has transformed what is expected of all number ones and he remains a top shot-stopper.

In February, the Brazilian broke the club record for most clean sheets, surpassing Joe Hart. He is also in the top 15 in Premier League history, and will surely climb further up the rankings when all is said and done. A modern but solid choice to start with from the playmaker.

Right Back

Kyle Walker

Following on from Ederson is another current teammate in Kyle Walker. Trumping the likes of Gary Neville and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the choice was met with a laugh by the interviewer. Foden responded in fair style, stating that he hadn't seen a better right-back in his time.

The pacy powerhouse is one of the most difficult full-backs to beat one-on-one due to his lightning-quick speed. He has also developed into an even better ball player under Pep Guardiola. The fact he has held his place despite it seeming as though he was going to be phased out is a testament to Walker's talent and mentality.

Centre-Back

Vincent Kompany

A trifecta of Foden's contemporaries, his first choice in the middle of the defence is his former captain. Now manager at Burnley, Kompany was one of the best defenders of his generation and was a stalwart at the Etihad for many years.

His thunderbolt to effectively seal the title against Leicester City in his final season is the epitome of the importance he had during his time in the North West. To be chosen over the likes of John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic is no easy feat. However, the impact the Belgian has had on Foden is clearly still felt by the City academy graduate. Make no mistake though, this is not a token selection. Kompany is more than worthy of his place in this team.

Centre-Back

Virgil Van Dijk

The first non-Manchester City-related selection in the team goes to Virgil Van Dijk. A man whom Foden knows all too well following several closely fought title battles with the Liverpool captain.

The Dutchman was one of the final pieces to the puzzle during Jurgen Klopp's transformation of the Reds, with Van Dijk nearly becoming the first defender to win the Ballon d'Or since Fabio Cannavaro. His recovery from a career-threatening knee injury has been remarkable, and the 32-year-old is certainly back to his best. Once again pipping some other legends in this team, this helps cement Van Dijk's legacy as a modern-day great.

Left Back

Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole is a Premier League legend. A defensive powerhouse, he was always in the right place at the right time. Cole didn't just stop attackers; he also helped his team score goals. He won loads of trophies with Arsenal and Chelsea, showing he was one of the best.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea man's longevity at the top, no matter how football changed, was down to the fact that he was ahead of his time. He was a role model for any defender. It's no surprise Foden has chosen him to be included in this XI. Cole's impact on the game was huge, and his skill at shutting down opponents made him a must-have in any dream team.

Right Wing

Thierry Henry

He might not be in his strongest position, but you can't have an all-time Premier League XI without Thierry Henry. The Frenchman, who is the greatest player the division has seen according to GIVEMESPORT's rankings, led Arsenal to the very top of English football, culminating in an invincible season.

With pace, power and poise, there was nothing the former Barcelona man couldn't do with the ball at his feet. He had an eye for goal and could set up any one of his talented teammates too when the opportunity arose. Without players like Henry, the Premier League wouldn't be what it is today.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry has won more Premier League golden boots than anyone else (4).

Centre Midfield

David Silva

No Scholes. No Lampard. No Gerrard. No De Bruyne. Instead, Foden has gone for the man that he was set the challenge of replacing at Manchester City.

David Silva was the Englishman's mentor during his earlier years, and what a mentor to have. The Spaniard was a master of close control and beating a man with subtle movement. Despite not being the most physically gifted player, Silva treated football like a game of chess, manoeuvring his opponents with his incredible IQ and technical wizardry.

In this team, he is clearly acting as the more advanced midfielder, meaning he needs to be paired alongside someone who could act as a midfield destroyer.

Centre Midfield

Patrick Vieira

Is there a more dominant partner to sit alongside David Silva than this man? Patrick Vieria's physical stature gives him a presence that was bound to intimidate any player who came up against him.

To say that he is only a destroyer would be totally unfair, as Vieira was also skilled on the ball. He could break the midfield lines with the ball at his feet in a very different way to Silva. He also had an eye for a pass and could chip in every now and then with a goal. His rivalries with the likes of Roy Keane only add to his legendary status, and a combination of himself and Silva would be nothing short of mesmeric.

Left Wing

Cristiano Ronaldo

Interestingly enough, Cristiano Ronaldo very rarely played on the left-hand side during his time in the Premier League. Despite dominating in that position for Real Madrid, he was usually operating from the right during his first spell and when he made his triumphant return in 2021, he was an out-and-out striker.

The last Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or, CR7 is one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Therefore, it is no surprise to see him featured in this team. Although, it did look for a moment that Foden would be excluding any Manchester United players. If he hadn't included this man, people would've been left scratching their heads.

Striker

Sergio Aguero

When a defender like Virgil Van Dijk labels you as one of the toughest opponents of his career, then you know you have made an impact. The highest foreign goalscorer in Premier League history, Sergio Aguero was arguably the biggest part of Manchester City's rise to the summit of English football.

The cause of the most famous moment in the league's history, Aguero didn't stop at that late winner against QPR in 2012. He continued to show why he was one of the best strikers that the country had seen. The Argentinian left with a handful of league titles and numerous records to his name.

Striker

Wayne Rooney

Very few people can understand what it is like to have all eyes on them as a teenager. One of those who has experienced this is Phil Foden. Another is Wayne Rooney.

Bursting onto the scene Micah Richards style at just 16, Rooney stayed at the top for the next decade and a half. Halfway line goals, bicycle kicks and Manchester United's all-time scorer, 'Wazza' had a once-in-a-lifetime career despite people still believing that he didn't reach his full potential.

A selfless player who sacrificed himself for the sake of the team, these qualities would only enhance Rooney's selection in this team. His versatility, grit and leadership all complement his unbelievable ability, which helped make him one of the most complete footballers the Premier League has ever seen.