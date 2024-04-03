Highlights Man City secure commanding 4-1 win over Aston Villa thanks to Phil Foden's incredible hat-trick performance.

Foden's three-goal haul helps City bounce back from previous draw and stay in contention in intense title race.

Young star Foden showcases his talent with impressive goals, with his hat-trick highlight being a stunning top corner strike.

In their latest Premier League encounter, Manchester City, without Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in the starting line-up, secured a routine 4-1 win over Champions League-chasing Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium and had star man Phil Foden to thank for his three-goal haul.

City were hoping to bounce back from their goalless draw against Arsenal on Sunday, needing a win to ensure that they did not fall further behind the Gunners and Liverpool in the all-intense title race. And Pep Guardiola's side got off to a great start, taking the lead thanks to an effort from Rodri inside 11 minutes.

However, the home side were then pegged back by Villa against the run of play just a few minutes later. Jhon Duran got on the end of a pass from Morgan Rogers, slotting the ball past Stefan Ortega. Any sign of Unai Emery's outfit getting back into the game was soon put to bed by Phil Foden, who is courted to be a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Foden Scores Stunning Hat-Trick

This season's Premier League goal tally now at 14

The Manchester-based outfit then struggled to get themselves back in front during the tie, but were indebted once again to young star, Foden. On the stroke of the half-time whistle, he got his first of the night, curling a free-kick into the back of the net after it went through the Villans' wall, leaving Robin Olsen hapless.

If there was an element of good fortune about his first of the night, his second was anything but. Just after the hour mark, the Stockport-born ace received the ball inside the penalty area and slotted a first-time strike past Olsen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden's hat-trick against Aston Villa marked the third of his Premier League career. He scored one against Brentford in February and one last season against Manchester United.

But the best of the bunch was his stunning effort to complete the hat-trick. After winning the ball back high up the pitch, the 23-year-old took a step forward, looked up, and smacked the ball into the top corner, once again leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Foden is enjoying his best goalscoring season in the Premier League, having notched 14 goals in 30 outings this term. With Euro 2024 looming, the red-hot forward will no doubt have an integral part to play in England's fortunes as they travel to Germany this summer.

City Hot on Arsenal's Tail in Title Race

Level on points with Liverpool and one point behind Arsenal

A near-flawless second half from Guardiola's men was, however, not enough to see them resume the top spot in the England top flight standings. Arsenal's 2-0 win over Luton Town saw them regain their place in the driving seat with eight games left to play for this campaign. Liverpool, who are level on points with City but ahead on goal difference, play Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool - Next five Premier League fixtures Man City Arsenal Liverpool Crystal Palace (A) Brighton (A) Sheffield Utd (H) Luton Town (H) Aston Villa (H) Man Utd (A) Brighton (A) Wolves (A) Crystal Palace (H) Nottingham Forest (A) Chelsea (H) Fulham (A) Wolves (H) Tottenham (A) Everton (A)

In what promises to be an enthralling end to the 2023/24 season, City travel to Crystal Palace next before hosting Luton the following weekend. They do have a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to balance, too. But as long as Foden continues to fire on all cylinders and the likes of De Bruyne and Haaland are in form, City could add more trophies to their packed cabinet.