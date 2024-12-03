Manchester City’s Phil Foden has caused quite a stir amongst football fans after posting a picture of him with all six of his Premier League titles as pressure increases after losing to Arne Slot’s Liverpool on the weekend.

Extending their winless streak to seven games across all competitions, Pep Guardiola’s men succumbed to a high-flying Liverpool side on Sunday in a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah either side of the interval.

It marked their fourth-straight defeat in the Premier League – their first time since Guardiola was appointed in the summer of 2016 – as they now sit fifth in the top flight standings with 23 points from their opening 13 outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Foden has registered 90 goals and 55 assists in his 387-game senior career at Man City.

The Englishman himself, who scooped the PFA Premier League Player of the Season award just a few months ago, has endured a torrid start to 2024/25 proceedings, having recorded three goals and two assists. It’s safe to say he’s not lived up to expectations.

What has irked fans in the days following their chastening loss on away soil is that the Stockport-born star has followed in his manager’s footsteps after Guardiola displayed a six-finger gesture to a raucous Anfield crowd to remind them of his success in England.

Foden, who remains widely considered as one of the 20 best players in the Premier League, has re-shared an image of himself holding the PFA Players' Player of the Year award after last season’s heroics when he scored 19 league strikes.

He also uploaded an edited photo of himself alongside the six Premier League crowns he has collected over the years amid the ongoing backlash over his lack of application since the new campaign got underway.

Elsewhere, Foden took to Instagram in the wake of their Merseyside-based loss to comment on the club’s poor form right now, insisting that spirits are still high and that they all share a collective aim: getting back to the Premier League summit to defend their crown.