Highlights Manchester City progressed through to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

England trio Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were all key figures in the showdown at Wembley on Saturday evening.

According to WhoScored's ratings, Foden was actually the worst player compared to his City team-mate and the Chelsea star.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Phil Foden both played key roles as the pair got one over former teammate Cole Palmer in the Cityzens' 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win against Chelsea.

A late Bernardo Silva strike was enough to book the Manchester outfit a place in the final at Wembley where they'll face either Coventry City or bitter rivals Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's men got back to winning ways after they suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man City have reached the FA Cup final in back-to-back seasons for the third time in their history: ◎ 1932/33 & 1933/34 ◎ 1954/955 & 1955/56 ◉ 2022/23 & 2023/24

Mauricio Pochettino's side only have themselves to blame after squandering several big chances, with most of them falling to forward Nicolas Jackson - who just couldn't find the back of the net.

While there was a lot of talent on display, a lot of the spotlight was focused on the three aforementioned England internationals, especially given the selection headache Gareth Southgate will have when picking his Three Lions squad for Euro 2024. Here, we take a look at how each of them performed in the FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Cole Palmer

WhoScored Match Rating - 7.28

While Palmer failed to find the back of the net or provide an assist for a teammate in the 90 minutes, the Englishman was unsurprisingly the Blues' best player on the pitch, according to WhoScored.

Throughout the duration of the game, the youngster had four shots, with only two of them on target. His biggest chance came towards the end of the first half. The 21-year-old chopped past City midfielder Rodri with ease, with his curling effort forcing a great stop from Stefan Ortega.

The Englishman is known for his ability to drive past opposing defenders and glide through as if they weren't there; however, he only attempted two dribbles in the match - which is surprisingly low given his usual standards.

In terms of distribution, he made two key passes against Guardiola's men. His best pass landed on the head of Jackson, who had a free header at goal but missed from close range.

Cole Palmer's Stats Against Manchester City Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 4 Shots on target 2 Dribbles 2 Key passes 2

Jack Grealish

WhoScored Match Rating - 7.14

Jack Grealish has endured a frustrating season so far for City. The former Aston Villa attacker became one of the most dependable members of Guardiola's squad during a historic winning treble in the prior campaign. The Spanish coach seems to have lost a little faith in him, with Jeremy Doku and Foden arguably above him in the pecking order at the Etihad.

That said, his display against the west London outfit was arguably one of his better performances all season. While he didn't contribute to City's match-winning goal, the England international was still heavily involved and was at the heart of everything good for the side throughout the game.

With two successful dribbles and four key passes in 65 minutes, before he was eventually substituted after picking up a slight knock, the 28-year-old proved to be a real nuisance for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto.

As well as Chelsea's right-back, the City winger had a few battles with Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park and was fouled three times in the match. While Rodri was voted the club's best player by WhoScored, Grealish deserves a lot of plaudits for his performance on Saturday evening.

Jack Grealish's Stats Against Chelsea Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Dribbles 2 Key passes 4

Phil Foden

WhoScored Match Rating - 6.96

Foden is, without doubt, one of England's best players right now. Following the departure of Riyad Mahrez last summer, the Stockport-born ace has stepped up and has established himself as one of City's most crucial players.

However, Foden was the worst player on the pitch out of the trio, according to WhoScored, recording an overall match rating of 6.96. He had a big chance in the first half after Kevin De Bruyne's incisive pass picked out the 23-year-old, and while Foden then took it around goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic, he couldn’t squeeze in a shot from a tight angle, with Marc Cucurella able to scramble the ball out of danger.

With both sides chasing a goal in the final 45 minutes, Foden's only shot on goal forced a save from Petrovic but it never looked like it was going to beat the keeper. In the full 90 minutes, Foden - like Palmer and Grealish - only had two successful dribbles as well as playing one key pass. He'll be hoping for a slightly better performance should he feature in City's Premier League clash with Brighton on Thursday.

Phil Foden's Stats Against Chelsea Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 1 Shots on target 1 Dribbles 2 Key passes 1

