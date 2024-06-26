Highlights Phil Foden temporarily leaves England camp at Euro 2024 for family matter, confirmed by FA spokesperson.

Foden will take a short break to attend to pressing family matter back in the UK.

Fans and pundits criticize Southgate for not utilizing Foden's potential in the front three effectively.

Manchester City star Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK because of a pressing family matter, an FA spokesperson has confirmed, per Fabrizio Romano.

The fleet-footed talisman has not taken England's campaign by its horns thus far, underwhelming in all three of his nation's outings thus far, having not scored or assisted in 248 minutes of action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Foden has passed the ball more times to Pickford (3) than Kane across England's Euro 2024 venture so far.

Foden Has Left England Camp

Returning to the UK for 'pressing family matter'

Mere hours after England’s dire 0-0 draw with Slovenia, in which Foden played 89 minutes, the Italian has claimed that Foden will not be with his compatriots for the time being.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano suggested that the Manchester City star, who is yet to score at this summer’s European Championships, will take a short break from international proceedings to attend to a family matter back in the UK.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp at Euro 2024 and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter, the FA have confirmed.”

According to John Cross of the Mirror, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently confirmed that Foden - and his partner - are expecting their third child and the hope remains that he will be back in time for England's impending knockout fixture on Sunday.

This is the second tournament in a row where an England player has been forced to fly home for a personal matter. Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling - who is among the best English players not to be picked this time around - left the camp at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after his home was burgled.

Inside Foden's Euro 2024 Struggles

Man City star yet to score or assist

On the back of a Premier Player of the Season-worthy campaign with his employers, Foden has not been at the races thus far, despite being named in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for all three group stage outings against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Many fans and pundits alike have crisiticed Southgate’s usage of the glittering 24-year-old, claiming that stationing him on the left-hand side of a front three reduces his ability to impact proceedings in the final third.

