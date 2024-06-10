Highlights Phil Foden poised to sign new deal keeping him at Manchester City until 2030.

Foden's rise as a one-club player praised by Thierry Henry, set for big pay rise.

City also planning new deals for Rodri and De Bruyne, aiming to secure core players.

Manchester City are poised to reward Phil Foden with a staggering new contract at a time when they are aiming to secure their foundations ahead of a latest title defence.

Foden, 24, is wanted on a new deal that keeps him at the club until 2030—with hope he could even go beyond that and spend his entire career at the club.

Phil Foden Happy at Manchester City

He could earn £175k-a-week more

He has been with the club since Under-9s level and his astonishing rise has seen him become one of the most successful one-club players in Premier League history. He has already played 270 games for the club, after making his top-flight senior debut in December 2017.

Foden, described as 'world-class' by Thierry Henry, is happy at City and there is an expectation that terms will be agreed on a new-improved contract before the beginning of the season. The move is being made to put hm in line with top-earners Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland and to show how he is to the club’s future.

Foden currently earns around £200,000-a-week but would rocket to £375,000-a-week on the new terms. It is an important step for the club and part of the planning that was being put in place for this summer.

Phil Foden - 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 (2) 3rd Goals 19 2nd Assists 8 =5th Key Passes Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 7.55 rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 10/06/2024

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has now signed a new contract, as we revealed last week was to be expected, and our sources are also indicating that star midfielder Rodri will land an improved deal as reward for his phenomenal success in the centre of the park.

There is some possibility around De Bruyne signing a one-year extension, yet Foden would be the headline of the summer if they can get the agreement secured.

Foden is trusted implicitly as the creative spark of City’s future and Guardiola trusts him to succeed De Bruyne in that sense, though we can expect Foden’s goal return will continue to improve year-on-year.

Foden produced 27 goals and 12 assists last season but there was a sign of his reliability and trust, too, in the fact Guardiola started him in 35 Premier League games.

The England star is currently preparing for Euro 2024 and by the time he gets back City may have improved the quality of the team around him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Alexander Isak scored more Premier League goals than Phil Foden during the 2023/2024 season.

Related Exclusive: Man City to Offer £220k-A-Week Star New Deal Manchester City could look to offer Rodri a new and improved contract to tie him down at the Etihad Stadium.

Bruno Guimaraes Remains a Top City Target

Kimmich could also be an option

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes remains a top target, despite a £100million release clause, while they may also enquire soon over the availability Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

Guardiola is a huge admirer of the player, who can play in midfield or at right back, and has the technical excellence to shine at the club.

Kimmich is reportedly being made available this summer by Bayern and the player is thought to have City in mind as a perfect destination if he moves.

All stats courtesy of Premier League