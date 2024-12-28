Manchester City star Phil Foden has become one of his Premier League employer’s most fruitful academy graduates in recent times and has played at a wide array of stadiums from all corners of the country – but which one stands out to him as one he found ‘scary’ to play at?

Stockport-born Foden, 24, has been pivotal to Pep Guardiola’s success in the wide man’s native England, and he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Year in 2023/24 on the back of a seasonal haul of 27 goals and 12 assists.

Having plundered 146 goal involvements in 290 outings for his current employers, there are not many players in England’s primary division as influential as the Englishman when he’s at the apex of his powers: weaving in and out of opposition with ease.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Foden scored six goals from outside the penalty area last season – the most of any player in a single campaign.

He’s often made easy work of playing at the likes of Manchester United’s Old Trafford, having scored a hat-trick at his local rivals’ stomping ground in the 2022/23 season, but suggested that Leeds United’s home of Elland Road is ‘scary’.

Ahead of his return to West Yorkshire on 28 December 2022, Foden hailed the atmosphere in LS11 as ‘scary’ but equally ‘special’. In December 2022, per Mail Online, the trickster recalled when the home fans threw paper at him by telling Amazon Prime Video:

“It can be scary, definitely. They feel so on top of you, always shouting, throwing paper at me last time but I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.”

Although the Yorkshire-based outfit are currently plying their trade in England’s second tier, the Championship, Foden suggested that having such vociferous support in the top flight is pivotal to keeping the division at the top of the sport.

“It’s good for the Premier League as well, to have atmospheres like this," he said before adding, "The fans make it such a special stadium. You definitely have to be on your best game to play there and get a result.”

On their way to the Premier League title in 2022/23, Foden notched two assists as Manchester City ran out 4–0 victors but drew his first test 1-1 at the 37,792-seater, commonly regarded as one of the best stadiums in Premier League history, on 3 October 2022.

The winger, who remains one of the best English footballers in world football right now despite his downturn in performances, has since played against the Whites one more time before they were demoted from the Premier League. He and his teammates picked up all three points on the back of a 3-1 win.