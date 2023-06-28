Phil Foden has the world at his feet at only 23 years of age and is a member of a growing Manchester City dynasty that only seems to be getting better.

It's crazy to think just how much Foden has achieved in his relatively short career and there is a feeling among pundits and pubgoers alike that this will continue for the foreseeable.

However, the question we are posing is, just how much cash has the Manchester City midfielder raked in during his career so far? And what is his current net worth?

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Caknowledge, Transfermarkt and Capology. Here is Phil Foden's net worth.

Net Worth (2023)

Phil Foden's current net worth is around £10 million, this equates to about $12 million and will likely grow even bigger in the coming campaigns.

Most 23-year-olds could only dream of having such riches at Foden's age and his current net worth says a lot about how much he has achieved in such a short space of time.

All this cash has been cultivated from Foden's career at Manchester City, the only club he has ever played for after rising through their youth ranks.

Foden is also a regular fixture in the England national team, something that will bring in some extra endorsements and credibility to his name.

Salary

Foden currently earns a gigantic £225,000 per week at Manchester City, this brings the maestro in a gross total of 11,700,000 per year at the Citizens. Not bad for a 23-year-old.

Figures from his company Rondog Sports Limited revealed he made £2 million in a year from his image rights alone back in 2020.

Foden's current Sky Blues contract comes to an end in 2027, meaning the midfielder has £58,500,000 gross remaining salary to earn. Sensational stuff for the Stockport starlet.

The youngster is already made for life with his current salary and earnings, figures which will likely only increase in the coming years.

Trophies

Foden already has an incredible 15 trophies to his name, more than pretty much any other footballer at his age and a testament to how dominant Manchester City have become.

Club Trophies Manchester City Premier League x5: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 Manchester City FA Cup x2: 2019, 2023 Manchester City League Cup x4: 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Manchester City UEFA Champions League: 2023 Manchester City Community Sheild x2: 2019, 2020 England U17 Under-17 World Cup: 2017

With the England midfielder on an upward trajectory right now, this total of trophies could explode into something even bigger soon. Especially after winning the treble with the Citizens this season.

Car Collection

Foden's passions outside the pitch include fishing and collecting some lovely-looking cars and it's hardly surprising with his net worth and salary that he likes to indulge in the finer things in life.

He currently owns the following:

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Mercedes-Benz AMG

Toyota Vellfire

It's nice to see how far Foden has come from his humble roots in Stockport and his success story provides kids from the United Kingdom with something to look up to.

We fully think Foden will go on to even bigger and better things as he's shown absolutely no signs of slowing down in his blossoming career just yet.