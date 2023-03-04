18 years on from the original, Nike has revamped its classic commercial

Manchester City star Phil Foden has recreated Ronaldinho's iconic crossbar challenge.

The legendary Brazilian created plenty of history on the pitch, winning pretty much every major trophy available to him - including the 2002 World Cup, the 2005/06 Champions League (with Barcelona) and the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

However, Ronaldinho also picked up something of an unexpected record in 2005 when his collaboration with Nike produced an advert that would become the first YouTube video ever to rack up one million views.

The commercial in promotion of Nike's Tiempo boots saw Ronaldinho take part in a twist on the crossbar challenge, with the then-Barcelona hero hitting the crossbar three times in succession on fictional television channel 'Joga TV'.

Every time the ball rebounded off the woodwork, Ronaldinho controlled the ball with his chest, meaning that the ball never appeared to make contact with the ground.

You can enjoy the original commercial for yourself below.

Video: Ronaldinho's 2005 Nike crossbar challenge owns a place in YouTube history

Of course, when something seems too good to be true, it likely is - and so it eventually proved.

As wonderfully talented as Ronaldinho was, it later emerged that the final advert had been edited using special effects.

However, the numbers don't lie and given that tens of millions of fans have enjoyed the commercial down the years, it was always likely that Nike would revive the idea for a future campaign.

The honour of following in Ronaldinho's footsteps has fallen to City and England star Foden.

Remaining faithful to the classic advert, Foden appears in the shot, ties the laces of the new Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 trainers, and then thunders the ball against the crossbar on three consecutive occasions.

Naturally, the ball remains in the air throughout.

The nostalgia vibes here are ridiculously strong - even Joga TV is back!

Video: Phil Foden replicates Ronaldinho's legendary crossbar challenge

Foden might have been chosen as Ronaldinho's heir in Nike's latest commercial, but he's still got a long way to go to match the great man in terms of career achievements.

At just 22 years old, though, the City star still has time on his side to claim European, international and individual honours.