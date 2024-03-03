Highlights Phil Foden starred in Man City's comeback with a brace to secure a crucial win against bitter rivals Man United.

Manchester City are now just one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford's stunning strike gave United an early lead, but Foden and Erling Haaland sealed City's victory.

Manchester City and Manchester United produced an exhilarating 90 minutes of football in the second Manchester derby of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Phil Foden continued his impressive campaign with a brace to secure a massive three points for his team at the Etihad Stadium.

The result means Man City are now just one point behind league leaders Liverpool with a massive meeting between the two teams at Anfield in the next round of Premier League fixtures. The club are still in with a chance at securing a second successive treble, and the victory over their bitter rivals was massive in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive league title.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's men are left with a mountain to climb in the race for Champions League qualification as Tottenham and Aston Villa both secured massive wins earlier in the gameweek. United are now six points behind Spurs in 5th, having played an extra game.

Things could have gone very differently had the team in red held onto the early lead they were handed by one of the goals of the season. Guardiola's side march on after a dazzling display from Foden in the second half of proceedings.

Related Comparing Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden's 2023/24 stats Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Bukayo Saka is not world class yet.

Phil Foden stars in Man City comeback

Erling Haaland added a third

With the home side looking to move through the gears after falling 1-0 behind, everyone in the stadium and watching at home believed the scores were about to be levelled just moments before half-time as Phil Foden headed a Rodri cross down for Erling Haaland inside the six-yard box, but the Norwegian blazed his close-range effort over the crossbar.

Tensions were rising inside the ground as Pep Guardiola and Rodri were both visibly frustrated at Haaland's inability to convert the gilt-edged chance he was present with. The Citizens didn't have too long to wait after the start of the second period until they were level.

Foden cut inside from the right flank and blasted the ball into Andre Onana's top corner. The United shot-stopper was left with no chance. The wonderful midfielder wasn't done there either, as Foden raced onto a Julian Alvarez pass before firing low into the bottom corner to complete the comeback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden has now scored six goals in his previous four Manchester derbies

Haaland - not to be disheartened by his earlier miss - made it 3-1 in stoppage time after Sofyan Amrabat was dispossessed by Rodri on the edge of the United penalty area.

Marcus Rashford had given United the lead

It was a stunning striker from the forward

The visitors had taken an unlikely lead in the 8th minute of proceedings despite the English champions dominating the early possession. A long ball forward found the feet of Bruno Fernandes and the Portuguese midfielder did well to get the ball under control before picking out a short pass to an on-rushing Marcus Rashford.

United's number 10 - who has come in for a lot of criticism over the course of the season - raced onto the ball and unleashed a thunderbolt of a strike into the back of Ederson's net with the help of the crossbar. Erik ten Hag's side silenced the Etihad with the stunning goal and proved to be a threat on the counter-attack.

In the absence of the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Rashford showed he can still be a valuable asset to his side despite having a tough run of form in the past six months.