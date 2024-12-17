Phil Foden named England teammate and current Chelsea captain Reece James as the toughest opponent he has ever faced in his career. The Manchester City star is considered one of the best wingers in world football, and has been a mainstay of Pep Guardiola's set-up for the last six seasons. He was crucial in helping the Sky Blues achieve a historic treble in the 2022-23 season, where he recorded 15 goals and eight assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, and to date, the 24-year-old has already got 17 trophies to his name.

One of the most accomplished players to have been born in the year 2000, Foden has already come up against some of the brightest talent on offer in both the Premier League and in Europe. But despite having faced up against some of the most established defenders in world football, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Silva, and Pepe, it is his regular childhood opponent James who trumps them all as his toughest ever opponent.

Foden Named James the Toughest

It appears the feeling is very much mutual

According to a tweet from football presenter Olivia Buzaglo on the platform X (formerly Twitter), after conducting a Q+ A with the Man City starlet in 2023, he had detailed how James was the 'toughest full-back' he had ever faced. This then prompted a reply with a picture of the two competing against each other in 2013, when the pair were around 13–14 years old.

Blues skipper James was later asked about the image which made the rounds on social media, where he detailed how the two would often face up against each other in finals, with the Chelsea right-back then playing in a more advanced midfield role. In quotes given to Mail Online, he further discussed how Foden is also 'really hard' to play against, while also handing plaudits to his opponent for his rise to a star in the first team at City.

"It was in a Premier League tournament when I was about 13 or 14 years old. Every year, we’d always come up against City in the final. I was still playing in midfield at the time, so I was right up against him in the centre of the pitch. He was the same then as he is now - really hard to play against. He plays exactly the same, but he’s just matured and got even better as a player. That’s why he’s come through at City, one of the best clubs."

The two have faced up against each other nine times since the under-18 level, meeting in an FA Cup semi-final and the 2020/21 Champions League final, where, both times, Chelsea have come out on top as winners. James was particularly impressive in that final held in Porto, Portugal, where his work on the right flank and defending primarily against Raheem Sterling ensured that his team kept a clean sheet on their way to winning the trophy.

Their most recent meeting came in the 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, with James' time on the pitch very much being plagued by injuries.

They were also both inclusions in the Three Lions squad for the 2020 European Championships, in which England lost in the final to Italy on penalties.

While there have certainly been bigger names that Foden has played against during his successful career so far, there is no feeling like playing against a childhood opponent who also made it to the top of the sport.

Phil Foden and Reece James - Career Statistics Statistic Phil Foden Reece James Appearances 288 162 Goals 90 11 Assists 55 22

All statistics via Transfermarkt and FBRef - correct as of 17/12/2024.