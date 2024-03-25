Highlights Gareth Southgate's refusal to play Phil Foden centrally for England has been criticised by Rio Ferdinand, who thinks the Manchester City man should play centrally.

Foden has proven to be most effective at club level when playing in a more central role for Pep Guardiola.

Southgate has previously had to defend his decision to play Foden out wide, despite pundits believing his best position is in the middle of the pitch.

England's dismal display against Brazil on Saturday night has left many questioning what the future holds for Gareth Southgate's side going into Euro 2024, and more specifically, what it could mean for one of the country's brightest talents.

Phil Foden was conspicuous by his absence against the five-time world champions. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wasn't on the pitch. Despite being in the best form of his career for Manchester City and in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, the 23-year-old looked a shell of himself during the friendly.

The playmaker did not have a single touch in the penalty area for the entire 90 minutes whilst operating on the right of an attacking trio. It has left many questioning whether there is a better way for Southgate to utilise Foden's undeniable talent. Rio Ferdinand has been particularly vocal about the England manager's misuse of the player following the result, questioning Southgate's decision-making on an episode of his podcast.

"Gareth Southgate said once that Foden's not playing central for his club so I can't pick him. He's played central for his club this season and has been arguably one of the best players in the league. "I think Phil Foden, just on performance only, forget about what you think of him as a talent, why is he not playing in there? If Gareth's been to them games and seen the way Foden's played in central areas, how is he not thinking I've just got to get him in that team and play him there?"

So, with all the debate around Foden's best position, GIVEMESPORT have attempted to answer that very question. We have taken a look at where the diminutive midfielder has gotten most of his goals and assists from for club and country to determine where Southgate should play him to get the most out of him.

Foden's Goals and Assists for Man City

Playmaker most effective centrally

The Manchester City academy graduate has played for his boyhood club on 259 occasions. In that time, he has managed to bag 78 goals and provide a further 51 assists from a variety of different positions. Unsurprisingly, it is in the central attacking midfield role where he has been most effective.

Despite only starting a total of 30 games in the number 10, Foden has managed 12 goals and 12 assists when playing there, averaging a goal contribution every 1.25 games. He also notched up 25 goal contributions from the left wing, but has done so in 42 outings, which brings up his goal involvement average.

Interestingly, Pep Guardiola has used his number 47 in the middle of the pitch more often than not, but this has usually been in a deeper role. He has also featured on the right wing, both sides of the midfield and even as a striker, where he has scored 12 times.

Phil Foden's Goal Contributions for Man City per Position Position Games Goals Assists Goal involvement per game Central midfielder 54 11 10 2.57 Left wing 42 16 9 1.68 Left midfield 39 7 8 2.60 Right wing 31 12 7 1.63 Attacking midfield 30 12 12 1.25 Centre-forward 26 12 4 1.63 Right midfield 9 5 1 1.50

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden already has more goals this season (18) than the entirety of the 22/23 campaign (15)

Foden's Goals and Assists for England

Foden is also most dangerous centrally for his nation

Foden's versatility is once again a feature of his England career, with the midfielder being selected in no less than five positions. He made his international debut as a teenager in the middle of the park against Iceland, being moved further up the pitch for his next two appearances.

Of the four goals that Foden has bagged for his country, two have come in the attacking midfield role that he has been so effective in for his club, whilst the other two have been when he has operated on the right, potentially justifying Gareth Southgate's decision to start the youngster there against Brazil.

However, of his eight international assists, only one has come from the right-hand side of the pitch. Three have come from the opposite flank, with the rest as a result of Foden playing in a more central role. If anything, this suggests that Southgate is choosing to play one of his most talented attacking options in his least productive area on the pitch, at least based on his international record.

Phil Foden's Goal Contributions for England per Position Position Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 2 3 Left midfield 0 1 Centre-midfield 0 1 Right wing 2 1 Left wing 0 2

What Others Have had to say on the Foden Debate

Southgate adamant Foden shouldn't play centrally

The England boss is not short of critics, whether that be for his squad selection or his tactics. However, in this case, the consensus is that he has to make a change. That hasn't stopped Southgate firing back. He revealed why he played Foden in wider areas in 2023, and placed the blame on Pep Guardiola. He stated:

"He doesn’t play centrally for his club. Presumably there is a reason for that. In the middle of the park, everyone wants to talk about the ‘with the ball’ but there is a lot of detail without the ball. You have to be spot on with pressing angles, your responsibilities and if you don’t, you don’t get the flow of the game. “You’d have to speak to Pep, who is the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide."

As Rio Ferdinand suggested, that argument has become void since Guardiola has been using Foden out wide less frequently. And in previous years, the likes of Roy Keane and Ian Wright have shared a similar sentiment, believing that the young lion has the talent to play in central midfield as opposed to behind the striker.

The legendary duo claimed prior to the 2022 World Cup that the City man had the ability to find a pass and drive the ball forward in order to be a leading player in the engine room for his country. And the stats do seem to suggest that Foden is more than capable of playing in that role. Whether that will be where he lines up for England at the start of the European Championships, though, remains to be seen.

