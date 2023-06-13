Manchester City ace Phil Foden has enjoyed a lot of celebrations since the English club’s first European title, and rightfully so.

Winning their first Champions League was the icing on the cake as it also marked Pep Guardiola’s imperious outfit completing their historic treble.

During this treble-winning campaign, Foden accrued 11 goals and five assists in 22 games, domestically, as the 23-year-old winger was played his part in the club's most successful campaign ever.

At just the ripe age of 23, Foden’s trophy cabinet is already getting pretty full as he has now won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, as well as the Champions League.

Ironically, however, it's Foden's four-year-old son, Ronnie, who has become the star of the show in recent days.

So much so, in fact, that he has become a viral sensation in South America.

Fans have dubbed the youngster ‘El Wey’ which translates to ‘The Dude’ - and supporters in the region seemingly just can't get enough of him after he was pictured alongside the City squad celebrating their Champions League triumph.

Ronnie Foden has become a viral sensation

One TikTok even features Ronnie’s face above a whiteboard at a University in Mexico.

Footage of Ronnie and City’s talismanic striker Erling Haaland has also racked up huge numbers of views on TikTok.

The Norway international seems to have a special relationship with his teammates’ youngster, and you can watch the clip of the two celebrating below.

His dad, Phil, is not one to bask in the spotlight and seems to be fairly reserved off the pitch which, in turn, allows the likes of Jack Grealish - and now even his son - to be the centre of attention.

A rundown of Manchester City’s post-Champions League celebrations

Where to start?

The boys in sky blue have enjoyed a well-deserved rest as they matched a record set by their cross-town rivals Manchester United in 1999.

Grealish has been central to the jubilation as he was spotted leading chants at 5am and the former Aston Villa seemed to be lacking sleep.

He was snapped in his full City kit during the chanting, which may suggest that he had a very long night of partying.

He then stole the headlines as he arrived back in the UK for City’s parade around the city of Manchester.

A video captured Grealish and his teammates returning, and the 27-year-old looked a bit worse for wear.

They’ve certainly earned their time off and the young lads look to be making the most of their moment in the spotlight - just like Ronnie Foden did.

We can't fully explain the youngster's popularity overseas, but his unlikely rise to social media fame will certainly give him a unique tale to tell when he's older.